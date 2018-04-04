Tiger Shroff has competition: Shilpa Shetty’s son dances to Baaghi 2 song, aces it. Watch video

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is ruling the box office with Baaghi 2, has competition in Shilpa Shetty’s 5-year-old son, Viaan Raj Kundra. The actor has uploaded a video where her son is dancing to a song from Baaghi 2 and acing the moves. Viaan even left Tiger floored with his moves and the actor applauded the video on social media.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “My #superdancer #viaanrajkundra trying to copy @tigerjackieshroff (His Super Hero😅) @khan_ahmedasas u made me dance to your tunes and now my son 😅💃🏽 😂#mundeyantonbachkerahin #dancecrazy #instagood #sonlove #mycutiepie.” The five-year-old can be seen grooving to Mundyan To Bachke. The song was a recreated version of Katrina Kaif’s song from her Bollywood debut, Boom.

Tiger is a trained dancer and considers Michael Jackson and Hrithik Roshan as his idols. Reacting to the video, Tiger tweeted, “Thats awesome! Viaan killing it! Pls give him a hug/high five from me.”

Thats awesome! Viaan killing it! Pls give him a hug/high five frome me 🤗🤗❤ https://t.co/iRtBNmNjpK — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 3, 2018

Ahmed, who has directed Baaghi and Baaghi 2, is a choreographer-turned-director who has worked on several hit songs including Salman Khan’s Jumme Ki Raat (Kick, 2014 ). His latest directorial, Baaghi 2, stars Tiger and Disha Patani and has been ruling the box office ever since it released on March 30. The film has already earned Rs 95.8 crore in five days.

