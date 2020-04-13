Zoa Morani discharged from hospital, Indian singers warned against online collaboration with Pakistani artistes

bollywood

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 09:58 IST

Zoa Morani gets discharged from hospital after treatment for coronavirus, shares photo

Actor Zoa Morani has been discharged from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after recovering from the coronavirus. She took to her Instagram stories to announce the good news with a selfie. In the picture, Zoa is seen wearing a surgical mask, with hospital staff wearing hazmat suits visible in the background.”

FWICE warns Indian singers collaborating with Pak artistes: ‘Pakistan is still busy killing our soldiers’

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has warned Indian singers and musicians against working with Pakistani artistes and said that failure to comply would lead to “strict disciplinary action”. The film body issued this warning after a collaboration between Indian artistes and Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was brought to its notice.

Sara Ali Khan’s glam photo to Kartik Aaryan’s ‘sasta bunny’ selfie: How Bollywood celebrated Easter in pics

Several Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to extend their best wishes to their fans and friends on the occasion of Easter.Actors including Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Farhan Akhtar and others extended their Easter wishes to everyone in different ways.

When Deepika Padukone did not want to commit to Ranveer Singh, wanted a casual relationship

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been setting indomitable couple goals ever since they started dating during the making of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. While they officially announced their relationship only in 2018, weeks before their wedding, their adorable displays of love over the years were for all to see.

Chahatt Khanna breaks silence on ‘quarantine love’ with Mika Singh

Television actor Chahatt Khanna and singer Mika Singh’s recent social media posts are all about ‘quarantine love’, sparking speculation that the two are in a relationship with each other. However, she has finally broken her silence and revealed that it is all for the promotion for their single titled Quarantine Love.

