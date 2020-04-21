Zoa Morani says family will donate blood after recovering from Covid-19: ‘It might help other people heal’

bollywood

Actor Zoa Morani, who along with her sister and father has recently recovered from the coronavirus, has said that she will donate her blood to help treat those battling the virus. Actors Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn and others recently urged coronavirus survivors to consider donating their blood, as it is said to contain antibodies.

Zoa told Mirror Online in an interview, “This weekend, we are going to be donating our blood. Apparently after 14 days once you tested negative, you can give your blood to other people because you have antibodies in your blood. It might help other people heal and recover.”

She said that while she and her sister Shaza’s isolation period is nearly over, their father, producer Karim Morani, still has a few days left. Zoa said that the family is maintaining social distance at home, and is being extra cautious as Karim is a heart patient.

“The symptoms are not the same for all,” she added. “While my father had no symptoms, my sister got a terrible headache and fever. I, on the other hand, had developed all these symptoms. I started getting cough and my eyes were hurting. I was also not being able to breathe properly as if something was stuck inside my chest.”

Zoa said that even though she was scared during her stay at the hospital, she couldn’t reveal it to her family. “In the hospital, there were people around me in the ICU ward who were much more serious. They were on ventilators and needed oxygen masks because their symptoms were 10 times stronger than mine. Looking at them, I used to tell myself that I should be grateful because I could manage the symptoms myself.”

