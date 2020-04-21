e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Zoa Morani says family will donate blood after recovering from Covid-19: ‘It might help other people heal’

Zoa Morani says family will donate blood after recovering from Covid-19: ‘It might help other people heal’

Actor Zoa Morani, her sister Shaza and father Karim will donate blood, after they were declared free of the coronavirus.

bollywood Updated: Apr 21, 2020 15:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Zoa and Shaza Morani pose with their parents.
Zoa and Shaza Morani pose with their parents.
         

Actor Zoa Morani, who along with her sister and father has recently recovered from the coronavirus, has said that she will donate her blood to help treat those battling the virus. Actors Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn and others recently urged coronavirus survivors to consider donating their blood, as it is said to contain antibodies.

Zoa told Mirror Online in an interview, “This weekend, we are going to be donating our blood. Apparently after 14 days once you tested negative, you can give your blood to other people because you have antibodies in your blood. It might help other people heal and recover.”

She said that while she and her sister Shaza’s isolation period is nearly over, their father, producer Karim Morani, still has a few days left. Zoa said that the family is maintaining social distance at home, and is being extra cautious as Karim is a heart patient.

“The symptoms are not the same for all,” she added. “While my father had no symptoms, my sister got a terrible headache and fever. I, on the other hand, had developed all these symptoms. I started getting cough and my eyes were hurting. I was also not being able to breathe properly as if something was stuck inside my chest.”

Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn urge Covid-19 survivors to donate blood: ‘It contains the bullets that can kill the virus’

Zoa said that even though she was scared during her stay at the hospital, she couldn’t reveal it to her family. “In the hospital, there were people around me in the ICU ward who were much more serious. They were on ventilators and needed oxygen masks because their symptoms were 10 times stronger than mine. Looking at them, I used to tell myself that I should be grateful because I could manage the symptoms myself.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
‘Anti-federal campaign’: Trinamool on Centre’s Covid-19 team in Bengal
‘Anti-federal campaign’: Trinamool on Centre’s Covid-19 team in Bengal
Through sea and forests: How workers are trying to reach home amid lockdown
Through sea and forests: How workers are trying to reach home amid lockdown
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news