Zubeen Garg attends protest at Assam Engineering Institute’s grounds, sings Mrityu Etiya Hohoj

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 15:53 IST

Touching an emotional chord with fellow protesters, popular singer Zubeen Garg on Thursday crooned a poignant song remembering those killed during the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) agitation in Assam. A large number of protesters, including children, gathered at the Assam Engineering Institute’s grounds at Chandmari area, and reiterated their demand that seeks revoking of the CAA.

Garg, who has been supportive of the movement, and other well-known personalities, participated in the event organised by the artiste community, which was supported by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU). “We have gathered here to reaffirm our resolve to continue our fight till the CAA is revoked. We remember the people who have died during the agitation over the last several days. May their soul rest in peace,” the singer, who has belted popular Bollywood numbers like Ya Ali and Subah Subah, told the gathering that included a large number of women.

Garg then did an emotional rendition of one of his well known Assamese songs ‘Mrityu etiya hohoj’ (death is easy), as people joined him and sang along while others intently watched him perform on stage. “The song sung by Zubeen is a very moving one, and one can see how people got emotional. Sam and Dipanjal were so young, and their deaths have caused extreme grief among us Assamese,” said 24-year-old Roop Jyoti Sarma, a college student, who protested against the CAA. Sarma who hails from neighbouring Barpeta district said that people joined protests on Thursday despite it being a working day.

Other Assamese artistes who joined, included singers Manas Robin and Neqib, and musician Ajay Phukan. Chants of ‘Jai Ai Axom’ (Glory to Mother Assam) and ‘CAA aami namanu’ (Will not accept CAA) rent the air, as men and women, many wearing traditional ‘gamosas’ raised their hands in unison, reaffirming the resolve to fight the contentious legislation tooth and nail.

A few artists performed Bihu songs, themed on anti-CAA, and one of the singers sang, “Assamese are fighters and we will fight with all our might”.

Five people have died during the ongoing protests across Assam. Four of them in Guwahati in firing by security forces. Two minors, Sam Stafford and Dipanjal Das, were among the four killed in Guwahati and both were hailed as “martyrs” by locals.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

