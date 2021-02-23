IND USA
The first wonder written in the genre, this book brings together various YouTubers and their journeys on paper.
The first wonder written in the genre, this book brings together various YouTubers and their journeys on paper. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
Ajitabha Bose pens journey of YouTubers in his book 'The Youtube Stars of India'

The book holds soul-inspiring journeys of the most influential YouTubers penned by India's most popular pocketbook writer Ajitabha Bose which features Youtubers like CarryMinati, Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, Harsh Beniwal, Prajakta Koli, Mortal and many more.
ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:50 PM IST

The book holds soul-inspiring journeys of the most influential YouTubers penned by India's most popular pocketbook writer Ajitabha Bose which features Youtubers like CarryMinati, Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, Harsh Beniwal, Prajakta Koli, Mortal and many more.

The first wonder written in the genre, this book brings together various YouTubers and their journeys on paper. Delhi-based author Ajitabha Bose penned his first non-fiction book that speaks volumes about the struggle and lives of the 15 most top and trending Youtubers of India.

The book talks about the journey of reaching up to the top list of Youtube and what makes every journey different from another. In a world that aspires to be known in the most unique ways, the fifteen YouTubers of the book has already left a mark in the world. The book includes inspiring and influential journeys of Carryminati, Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, Prajakta Koli, Kunal Chhabhria, Mortal, Shruti Arjun Anand, Technical Guruji, Harsh Beniwal, Flying Beast, Vinay Thakur, RVCJ Media, Mumbiker Nikhil, Jannat Zubair and Vipul Goyal.

This is the first venture under all streams that have brought together these famous YouTubers under one umbrella to collaborate together for the book which is also under the attempt to bring good to society. As declared by Ajitabha (author), all the royalties earned by the book will be donated to different NGOs across the country which happens to be an initiative made by the author in goodwill and faith to bring better to society. This book is supported by Rohan Trust.

The book is an attempt to bring the stories of these Youtubers to their audience with the realisation that nothing comes easy in life. With a Limca Book Record to his name for writing the shortest love story in a pocketbook, Bose has written seven books in the past and holds a need to tell a story every now and then. Hence, indulge in his storytelling and narration of the 15 YouTubers to know their journey to stardom.

