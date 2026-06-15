Anurag Minus Verma: “You’ll never see influencers making political statements”

Since I understand this medium very well because I spent so much time on it, I thought that one day I would write something about it, decode it. After Jio, what I call, in the book, the ‘Post-Jio World’, data became cheap. Then, some strange things started happening on the internet which was also a reflection of society. Initially, people used to think that social media is very different from the real world so they would say things like, ‘How is caste possible on social media?’ ‘How is it possible on Instagram?’ ‘How is any misogynistic thing possible on social media?’ The internet is a part of the society, so whatever is offline will be translated into the online world. So, there is no distinction as such. I tried to understand society and the internet, then, became a very important tool. It became my own sociological history. But I didn’t want to look at it from a very macro perspective. I wanted to understand it from the subculture perspective. For example, there is a chapter on caste but I am not going through the usual route of Dalit vs Savarna. I am trying to understand the idea of caste mythology-building; how communities across Delhi, NCR, are building their own mythology, their own song, their edit, and what that says about society. Each chapter is trying to understand society better through internet culture. It is a study of internet culture but mostly a sociological and philosophical study. It is from a very absurd lens as well, not from a heavy-handed academic lens.

I personally was extremely invested, since the very beginning, in the internet. In around 2010, I was living in many small towns of Rajasthan and there was traditional culture there, but not popular culture. I had the desire to learn about literature, philosophy, world cinema... At that time, the internet came as an escape because I could then learn about European philosophers, obscure directors… The internet developed my personality and my taste. At that time, I used to call the internet ‘a revenge of loners’. At that time, you could be anonymous and search and gather many kinds of information. Also, you can have a very random ID like Rocky Cockroach or something, which was interesting for me because I was also dealing with my own Dalit identity at that time. I thought I could be anything, so that’s how I named myself Anurag Minus Verma. It doesn’t mean anything because I don’t have a surname. I wrote Anurag Minus Verma as a joke. I’ve had a lot of gratitude for the internet from the very beginning.

As a follow-up to that, I was looking forward to a more rigorous analysis of how the caste system has almost reinvented itself in the digital space. The book takes this up in a limited sense when you are talking about the Elvish Yadav phenomenon, for instance. Was that a conscious choice and do you plan to take this up in a more detailed manner in the future?

Maybe not because I recorded many episodes on caste (on my podcast), very detailed episodes on caste with popular and important scholars. So, in that sense, my archival project was over there; because everything that can be discussed was discussed. The other thing is that I don’t like to pander to the Savarna teaching thing – to their point of view; how they understand caste. I will write on things which I personally find interesting. That’s why my podcasts are not like primers on ‘how to understand privilege’. I try to treat my audience as intelligent. In that sense, I just want to explore something which is unexplored. If you want to understand caste, there are brilliant scholars, brilliant books already available. But my gaze towards it would be to understand it from an absurd point of view. I think that is my signature.

At one point you mention Camus and CarryMinati in the same context! How was your experience of translating your characteristic sardonic wit into a completely different longform medium?

I will tell you how creators who are extremely online think; they quickly want validation. I call this ‘dopamine brahmacharya’ (dopamine abstinence). So, I write this line which I am proud of and I want to share it with the world, but I can’t. I have to wait for two years! The most difficult part was that I had to resist! I couldn’t put it out there [at once]! The delaying of that gratification was the most difficult part. But once I started writing it, then I got into the rhythm of it. In Haruki Murakami’s What I Talk About When I Talk About Running, he says, initially it feels difficult when you start running, then you enter into a trance-like state. And then you don’t even understand what is happening to your body. Similarly, there is a very popular story with a sailor who goes into a very dangerous race and he is very near that finishing line. But something happens, he keeps on going in a very different direction because he is not interested in finishing it. The writing process is very similar. When you start writing, you go into a trance-like state. My book is not an extremely researched book, but there are many people who write portraits or memoirs or biographies who research for 10 years. I always wondered how they could write something for 10 years. Then I realized that this is the process; this is how it works. Once you enter it, you just go with the flow.

The book has been very well received across different sections. Initially, did you have a targeted readership in mind?

I thought it would mostly reach an urban audience. I was always very suspicious of scholars, journalists. I really wanted to understand how they would look at it. Because it has a very absurd lens... And it is not the typical ‘literary book’. It also challenges that whole ‘high art, low art’ thing. That is one of my philosophies -- like you said, “CarryMinati and Camus”. I do it consistently through my work. I want to challenge the hierarchy of what is high art, what is low art. I was very anxious about that. But, surprisingly, even in Hindustan Times, it was put as one of the best books of 2025 (HT editor Dhrubo Jyoti’s pick of the year); and even in the Hindu Frontline. I was quite surprised by that. That means people are up to reading sociology from a very different kind of a lens.

You write that creators and the internet have evolved from being disruptors to now being a mirror of “the audience’s world”. What does this say about the oft-cited revolutionary politics of the internet?

After 2014 or maybe around 2015-2016, many things were happening. Before that, on the internet, people were not afraid to make fun of the government. Tanmay Bhat would make/launch videos making fun of the government. It was cool to be anti-establishment at that time. But, after a while, when our social and political reality changed, it became extremely difficult to make fun of a political figure. The other aspect that changed was that social media became extremely monetized. It became a medium through which now you are catering only to brands. Many people who used to do any kind of sociopolitical commentary then realized that If I put something on the sociopolitical situation then there is a chance that maybe for this month, brands will not come to me. Once a manager told me, ‘We want to work with you but can you tone down the sociopolitical? Because if they see your last reel or you make jokes around some political figure then there’s a possibility that you will never get any brand’. So, I consciously made a choice. If I remove that then all the edges from my work will be over. I can’t do it. Now the internet is very different. You will never see any popular influencer, popular creator making any kind of political statement. In the US, there is a lot of possibility of dissent. But in India, sadly, there is no possibility. We only have relatability bullshit going on in the popular sphere. Which is very sad.

Nietzsche and nihilism are running threads throughout the book. Is that a lens you usually employ to analyse the abyss that is the World Wide Web?

In general, I try to understand the world from an absurd nihilistic lens. I’m also very careful not to get inside that bitter and negative (space). It is important to understand the distinction between bitter, negative and absurd, nihilistic. I enjoy nihilism because if you think there is no inherent meaning in anything then you might start looking at everything from a more playful lens. Because there is no baggage of meaning, no baggage of ‘this might be something important’. Now I don’t treat anything as important so I can analyse things the way they are.

There are texts that authors continue to update, bringing out new editions as things shift. Have you considered doing the same with your book especially as AI is just getting started in terms of transforming the social media space?

I should write something on AI if it’s possible because one of the most interesting things I’ve noticed recently is that there are many AI videos of women; not real women but AI videos made by men, very random AI videos. These look like women influencers. But Indians don’t know that they are AI and now they have a following in the millions. They also get brand deals. In the comments section, men write ‘marry me’, ‘looking hot’. It is very absurd. There is no real human being; there is nobody there but they are still getting brand deals. That kind of dysfunctionality is something I would be very interested in writing about. And now when AI is getting so close to the real, it will be interesting to see the future of the internet. I’d be interested in writing about that.

Simar Bhasin is a literary critic and research scholar who lives in Delhi. Her essay ‘A Qissa of Resistance: Desire and Dissent in Selma Dabbagh’s Short Fiction’ was awarded ‘Highly Commended’ by the Wasafiri Essay Prize 2024.