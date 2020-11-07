e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Books / Bengali novel adapted into Aparna Sen film now in English

Bengali novel adapted into Aparna Sen film now in English

Noted Bengali writer Bani Basu’s 1990 novel “Swet Patharer Thala”, made into an award-winning film starring Aparna Sen, is now available in an English version.

books Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 12:44 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
New Delhi
“A Plate of White Marble” tells the tale of the ‘new woman’ of an era that just witnessed the independence of a nation.
“A Plate of White Marble” tells the tale of the ‘new woman’ of an era that just witnessed the independence of a nation.(Amazon)
         

Noted Bengali writer Bani Basu’s 1990 novel “Swet Patharer Thala”, made into an award-winning film starring Aparna Sen, is now available in an English version.

Regarded a classic of Bengali literature, the novel is one of the early texts to have talked about the agony, struggle and liberation of the oriental woman.

“A Plate of White Marble” tells the tale of the ‘new woman’ of an era that just witnessed the independence of a nation.

Bandana, the protagonist, though grieves over her husband Abhijit Bhattacharya’s early death, eventually stops conforming to the social connotation and ideals of widowhood, in a bid to save her son Abhirup.

Abhirup cannot tolerate her mother in the attire of a widow. And psychologically, it hurts him to such an extent that, with the doctor’s advice, Bandana starts to wear coloured saree with jewellery only for the sake of her son.

She dares to begin her life afresh in every possible sense, thanks to her uncle. But naturally, the road proves to be full of thorns as she gradually faces ridicule from many quarters of the society.

She leaves for her parental home with Abhirup and manages a job with the help of her husband’s friend. Abhirup learns painting from an artist named Sudipto sarkar. One day she meets him. Gradually through different incidents, they come in close contact with each other.

Sudipto gradually proves to be the only person to get the pulse of a dying Bandana. He even sketches a series of paintings keeping her as the model, introspecting the inner dying cells of the introvert woman.

Abhirup cannot accept this relationship and he is ready to leave her for that. At last she leaves the concrete safe walls only to work for a far greater reason. She joins an orphanage project and thus liberates herself at last.

Regarded as one of the most versatile contemporary writers in Bengali, Basu has been writing on diverse topics ranging from history and mythology to society, psychology and gender.

A Sahitya Akademi award winner, some of her other novels include “Antarghat” (The Enemy Within), “Maitreya Jatak” (The Birth of the Maitreya), and “Kharap Chhele” (Dark Afternoons).

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first
Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first
Month after easing Covid restrictions, only 60% hotels open in Maharashtra
Month after easing Covid restrictions, only 60% hotels open in Maharashtra
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: 19.74% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in Phase 3 of polling
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: 19.74% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in Phase 3 of polling
‘Expert on Gujarat Gymkhana, not Bengal’: TMC on Amit Shah’s statue flub
‘Expert on Gujarat Gymkhana, not Bengal’: TMC on Amit Shah’s statue flub
Yogi to be in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, curbs introduced for festive days
Yogi to be in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, curbs introduced for festive days
With waiting time of 7 months, 500 Thar SUVs to be delivered this weekend
With waiting time of 7 months, 500 Thar SUVs to be delivered this weekend
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine: Dr Gagandeep Kang explains
Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine: Dr Gagandeep Kang explains
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Latest Books News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In