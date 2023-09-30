Book Box | A double dose of literary exploration with 'Quarterlife' and 'Sakina’s Kiss'

Drum beats sound outside my window, rhythmic, pounding, thunderous.

The pull of the percussion, synthesizer sounds, the loudspeaker music, it all calls to me, drawing me down to the narrow street below. Suddenly I am a part of a throng of people, a procession full, spilling out all over the street (there is no pavement here).

All fortnight now, this street has been full of people taking their gods to sea. I have been away and missed many immersions; but I am glad to be back in time for the mahavisarajan (grand immersion), when gigantic Ganeshas from pandals all over the city, make their way down to this beach.

But this year, my perspective on the procession has shifted.

It's thanks to Quarterlife, Kavitha Rege's debut novel set in modern-day Mumbai. This ambitious book begins in the grey loneliness of the United States and moves into the frenetic chaos of India's financial capital.

Quarterlife introduces us to Naren and Amanda, two characters embarking on journeys to the East. One is burned out, the other drifting, both seeking a new path in life. India, with its growth story, economic miracle, and inequalities, promises a fresh start.

In Mumbai, Naren uses his old boy Konkanastha Brahmin network to land deals for his multinational consulting firm and Amanda works as an impact fellow in the slums of Deonar. Yet, as we follow their paths, we uncover the sharp ripples that rend the narrative of India's growth. We meet Naren's family living in their gated community flat, his brother Rohit, and their cousins—one a bhakt, the other a Naxalite.

There's an underlying sense that things aren't as they seem; forces are gathering, ideologies are clashing, and a relentless momentum builds, much like the drumbeat of a visarajan.

In Quarterlife, the god Ganesh is everywhere. The book explores the dichotomy of Ganesh as both a personal deity and the god of crowds and communities. There is the small idol the Agashe family brings into their high-rise flat. This Ganesh will be immersed in a 'brass bucket near the Anthuriums’. There are the twenty-foot-high Bappa Raja Ganeshas, the god of crowds and communities, who will make their way through the streets, halting in a ‘sensitive area before the ivory domes of the Hindustani Masjid’