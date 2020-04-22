e-paper
Home / Books / Book on Chernobyl nuclear accident wins William E. Colby Award

Book on Chernobyl nuclear accident wins William E. Colby Award

Adam Higginbotham's Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World's Greatest Nuclear Disaster has won a $5,000 prize.

books Updated: Apr 22, 2020 16:01 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
New York
This photo released by Simon & Schuster shows
This photo released by Simon & Schuster shows "Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World's Greatest Nuclear Disaster" by Adam Higginbotham, winner of the William E. Colby Award, given for an outstanding book on military or intelligence history. (Simon & Schuster via AP)(AP)
         

Adam Higginbotham’s Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster has won a $5,000 prize.

Higginbotham has received the William E. Colby Award, given for an outstanding book on military or intelligence history. The award, announced Monday, is named for the late CIA director. It’s presented by Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont, and sponsored in part by the Chicago-based Pritzker Military Foundation.

The Colby award was established in 1999. Previous winners include Karl Marlantes’ novel Matterhorn and Dexter Filkins’ The Forever War.

Colby was CIA director during the Nixon and Ford administrations.

Earlier this year, Midnight in Chernobyl won the American Library Association’s Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

