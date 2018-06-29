Children’s books: Take your pick from these recent releases

Summer vacations might be almost over. But that doesn’t mean that should stop books from making our lives magical. Here are some reads for kids that teach while also making life fantastical. The book about mangoes, The Good Indian Child’S Guide To Eating Mangoes!, is the perfect prelude to the mango season; Stories for Boys Who Dare to be Different is an amazing book that has some real tales of real people who achieved incredible things without having to be like the incredible hulk (for they are real people). Mottainai Grandma teaches one to be grateful for and make judicious use of the things we have and make; The Adventures of Padma and a Blue Dinosaur introduces the reader to Indian dinosaurs; while bilingual tales from Harper Collins brings back the charm of classic fairytales in two languages (Hindi and English). Pick your favourite from the list that has some of the recent releases. (If you are a parent, hand these to your kids and thank us later):

The Good Indian Child’S Guide To Eating Mangoes

Does eating mangoes need a guide book? Do you need a personality quiz before you eat a mango? What makes you a ‘good’ Indian child (or adult) while eating mangoes? Bite into the book for Natasha Sharma’s delicious humour in one crazy story with bonus mango-based character building, mango recipes and even some mango math! The Good Indian Child’s Guide series takes things that are intrinsic to India and presents a tongue-in-cheek exploration of the subjects. Eating a mango will change forever!*

The Great Storyteller

A gentle, charming tale of loss, recovery and the restorative power of creativity. Every day Maya, Arun and Chi gather near the tree of Life with other forest creatures to listen to the great storyteller. One day, the great storyteller becomes ill and the stories stop. Sadness descends on the forest and everything seems dull until. Maya, Arun and Chi decide to fill their world with imaginings.*

I Need To Pee

Where do you go when you just have to go? Rahi simply loves slurping refreshing drinks, and so she always needs to pee. But boy, does she hate public loos! On her way to her aunt’s in Meghalaya, she has to pee on a train as well as stop at a hotel and even the really scary public toilet at the bus depot! And when those around her refuse to help her with her troubles, her only saviour is her Book of Important Quotes. Travel with the cheeky Rahi and read all about her yucky, icky, sticky adventures in this quirky and vibrant book about the ever-relevant worry of having a safe and clean toilet experience.*

Gita- the Battle of The Worlds

This book takes the epic battle within the Gita and transports it inside the body of a young boy called Dev. A classic story of good overcoming evil, through Dev and Sanjay’s adventure, readers will be able to connect with some of the deeper concepts in the Gita. When eleven-year-old Dev’s father dies, he can’t stop lashing out at those he loves. Until he meets Sanjay, a sprite-like being who claims there is a battle raging inside Dev’s own body. Sanjay embarks on a perilous journey beginning in the darkest realm at the bottom of Dev’s spine. As he searches for the noble warrior Prince Arjun, the only hope to defeat wicked Prince Ego, Sanjay encounters starving mobs, thieving gangs, water worlds and lands of fire, until at last he finds Arjun on the battlefield, ready to fight for Dev.*

Bilingual tales

The Bilingual Fairy Tale series is aimed at helping young readers achieve proficiency in both Hindi and English. These illustrated retellings of popular fairy tales engage children, while building their skills and vocabulary in two languages through the 2-in-1 format. Old favourites enriched with a bilingual flavour make for an immersive reading experience. Three books in the series are: 1) The magical story of Cinderella, whose unhappy life is transformed when she meets her fairy godmother! 2) The magical story of Little Red Riding Hood, who meets a wicked wolf in the woods, but escapes alive with the help of a kind huntsman! 3) The magical story of Hansel and Gretel, the brother and sister who have an enchanting adventure in the forest, which turns their bad luck around!*

Mottainai Grandma

Talking of bilingual books, here’s a book which has been translated from Japanese into English and Hindi.

Mariko Shinju writes in the Preface: Mottainai is the thoughtful Japanese word to think about our gifts that come from nature or the persons who make our products...One day I was asked by my son, “What do you mean by Mottainai?”How can I explain this word? There are some Japanese words that cannot be translated into English and Mottainai is the one and is difficult to explain even in Japanese. This is how I started to think about making this picture story book. Living in such a rich material world where food and things are fully supplied, it is very hard to find the situation for children to understand the meaning of this word. I hope that children will find the answer by reading this book that has wisdoms and interesting ideas in order to find it is fun to learn about “Mottainai” situation, I also hope that children can have a concrete and clear image of the situation. I would be happy, if this book could provide an opportunity to think of the gift from nature or someone, love and compassion, mind to cherish things.”

Stories for Boys Who Dare to be Different, True Tales of Amazing Boys who Changed the World Without Killing Dragons

Stories for Boys Who Dare to be Different, True Tales of Amazing Boys who Changed the World Without Killing Dragons - this is one of my favourite titles. Boys can be anything they want to be! This timely book joins and expands the gender-role conversation and gives middle-grade boys a welcome alternative message: that masculinity can mean many things. You won’t find any stories of slaying dragons or saving princesses here. In Stories for Boys Who Dare to Be Different, author Ben Brooks-with the help of Quinton Wintor’s striking full-color illustrations-offers a welcome alternative narrative: one that celebrates introverts and innovators, sensitivity and resilience, individuality and expression. It’s an accessible compilation of 75 famous and not-so-famous men from the past to the present day, every single one of them a rule-breaker and stereotype-smasher in his own way. Entries include Frank Ocean, Salvador Dali, Beethoven, Barack Obama, Ai Weiwei, Jesse Owens, and so many more-heroes from all walks of life and from all over the world.*

The Adventures of Padma and a Blue Dinosaur

Padma and her grandmother, Labhuben, discover that the flatland their cows graze on is not just any ordinary flatland, but home to the dinosaurs that lived in India more than 65 million years ago. It gets more interesting as Palaeontologist Professor Rajan Dinkar, who Padma fondly calls Rock Uncle, reveals many secrets about their hometown, Rahioli, and even gifts her one of his most prized discoveries, a beautiful dinosaur egg. As Padma takes the egg home, little does she know that she would soon be setting off on the adventure of her life with Labhuben, Rock Uncle and a dinosaur called Bluethingosaurus. In an exciting mix of non-fiction and fiction, this book contains curious facts and insights about dinosaurs discovered in India, including: 1. A colourful map showing the dinosaurs that have been discovered across India, 2. Invaluable inputs from renowned Palaeontologists such as Dr Ashok Sahni and Suresh Srivastava, 3. Illustrated fact sheets about the dinosaurs discovered in the Indian sub-continent, and 4. An interview with the Dinosaur Princess of India, Aaliya Sultana Babi.*

* All copy from book flap or from publisher.

