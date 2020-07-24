e-paper
Home / Books / HT-Nielsen Bestseller list for week 29 of 2020

HT-Nielsen Bestseller list for week 29 of 2020

The top 10 books in the Indian English market for the week ending 18th July

books Updated: Jul 24, 2020 15:19 IST
Sadhguru and Amish continue to reign at the top of the bestseller list this week.
The Legend of Suheldev from Amish Tripathi’s Immortal Writer’s Book Centre continues to take the top slot of the Indian English fiction best seller list, while Sadhguru also continues to stay at the top of the non-fiction chart with Death; An Inside Story. The rest of the chart stays almost the same with familiar books moving around within it. Kevin Missal’s Hiranyakashyap: The Narasimha Trilogy Book 2 makes an entry at Number 6 on the fiction chart adding to the preponderance of titles derived from Hindu mythology. The non-fiction chart is dominated by self-improvement titles

FICTION
1. Legend of Suheldev:The King Who Saved India - Amish : An Immortal Writer’s Book Centre - Westland
2. The Girl in Room 105 - Chetan Bhagat - Westland
3. Raavan:Enemy of Aryavarta:Ram Chandra Series - Amish Tripathi - Westland
4. Wake Up, Life is Calling - Preeti Shenoy - Srishti
5. Wish I Could Tell You - Durjoy Datta - Penguin Random House
6. Hiranyakashyap: The Narasimha Trilogy Book 2 - Kevin Missal - HarperCollins
7. Stories We Never Tell - Savi Sharma -- Westland
8. The Forest of Enchantments - Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni -- HarperCollins
9. Something I Never Told You - Shravya Bhinder - Penguin Random House
10. The Vault of Vishnu - Ashwin Sanghi - Westland


NON-FICTION

1. Death; An Inside Story:A book for all those who shall die – Sadhguru - Penguin Random House
2.Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel - Ashish Bagrecha - Westland
3. The 5 AM Club - Robin Sharma – Jaico
4.The Rudest Book Ever - Shwetabh Gangwar - Westland
5.Life’s Amazing Secrets:How to Find Balance and Purpose in Your Life - Gaur Gopal Das - Penguin Random House
6.Atomic Habits: The life-changing million copy bestseller - James Clear - Penguin Random House
7. The Anarchy:The East India Company, Corporate Violence, and the Pillage Of An Empire - William Dalrymple - Bloomsbury
8.Good Vibes, Good Life: How Self-love Is the Key to Unlocking Your Greatness - Vex King - Hay House
9.The 12-Week Fitness Project - Rujuta Diwekar - Juggernaut
10.Emotion & Relationships -Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev - Jaico

