Home / Books / HT-Nielsen Bestseller list for Week 40, 2020

HT-Nielsen Bestseller list for Week 40, 2020

The bestselling books in the Indian English market for the week ending October 3, 2020

books Updated: Oct 09, 2020 19:37 IST
HT Team
HT Team
Hindustan Times
A murder mystery set in Delhi and a popular psychology title rule the bestseller lists this week.
A murder mystery set in Delhi and a popular psychology title rule the bestseller lists this week.
         

Chetan Bhagat new murder mystery set in Delhi zooms into number 1 of the Indian English fiction list this week. Jay Shetty’s Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every day hangs on to the top of the non-fiction list for the third week in a row.

Fiction

1.One Arranged Murder - Chetan Bhagat – Westland

2.Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India - Amish : An Immortal Writer’s Book Centre - Westland

3.You Are All I Need - (Ed.) Ravinder Singh - Penguin Random House

4.The Silent Patient – Alex Michaelides – Hachette

5.A Second Chance – Sudeep Nagarkar - Westland

6.When Love Came Calling – Preeti Shenoy - Srishti

7. Stories We Never Tell – Savi Sharma - Westland

8.Troubled Blood – Robert Galbraith – Hachette

9.The Girl Next Door – Arpit Vageria - Srishti

10.The Forest of Enchantments – Chitra Divakaruni Banerjee - HarperCollins

Non fiction

1.Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every day – Jay Shetty – HarperCollins

2.Death; An Inside Story: A book for all those who shall die – Sadhguru – Penguin Random House

3.Azadi: Freedom. Fascism. Fiction – Arundhati Roy – Penguin Random House

4.The Psychology of Money – Morgan Housel - Jaico

5.The Science of Mind Management – Swami Mukundananda – Westland

6.When I Grow Up I Want to Be…: Fantastic Stories About Real-Life – Tweak Books - Juggernaut

7.The Rudest Book Ever – Shwetabh Gangwar – Westland

8.The 12-Week Fitness Project – Rujuta Diwekar – Juggernaut

9.The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World – S Jaishankar – HarperCollins

10.Tharoorosaurus – Shashi Tharoor - Penguin Random House

*The top 10 bestselling titles released in the last 12 months

