HT-Nielsen Bestseller list for Week 40, 2020
The bestselling books in the Indian English market for the week ending October 3, 2020books Updated: Oct 09, 2020 19:37 IST
Chetan Bhagat new murder mystery set in Delhi zooms into number 1 of the Indian English fiction list this week. Jay Shetty’s Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every day hangs on to the top of the non-fiction list for the third week in a row.
Fiction
1.One Arranged Murder - Chetan Bhagat – Westland
2.Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India - Amish : An Immortal Writer’s Book Centre - Westland
3.You Are All I Need - (Ed.) Ravinder Singh - Penguin Random House
4.The Silent Patient – Alex Michaelides – Hachette
5.A Second Chance – Sudeep Nagarkar - Westland
6.When Love Came Calling – Preeti Shenoy - Srishti
7. Stories We Never Tell – Savi Sharma - Westland
8.Troubled Blood – Robert Galbraith – Hachette
9.The Girl Next Door – Arpit Vageria - Srishti
10.The Forest of Enchantments – Chitra Divakaruni Banerjee - HarperCollins
Non fiction
1.Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every day – Jay Shetty – HarperCollins
2.Death; An Inside Story: A book for all those who shall die – Sadhguru – Penguin Random House
3.Azadi: Freedom. Fascism. Fiction – Arundhati Roy – Penguin Random House
4.The Psychology of Money – Morgan Housel - Jaico
5.The Science of Mind Management – Swami Mukundananda – Westland
6.When I Grow Up I Want to Be…: Fantastic Stories About Real-Life – Tweak Books - Juggernaut
7.The Rudest Book Ever – Shwetabh Gangwar – Westland
8.The 12-Week Fitness Project – Rujuta Diwekar – Juggernaut
9.The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World – S Jaishankar – HarperCollins
10.Tharoorosaurus – Shashi Tharoor - Penguin Random House
*The top 10 bestselling titles released in the last 12 months