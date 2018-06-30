HT-Nielsen top 10: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho is the top fiction novel this week
Here’s your weekly guide to the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.books Updated: Jun 30, 2018 09:02 IST
This week, Paulo Coelho’s best selling novel The Alchemist reclaims its top spot from last week’s topper Calling Sehmat by Harinder S Sikka in the top 10 fiction titles category. The Immortals of Meluha by Amish Tripathi comes in at number three.
- The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho
- Calling Sehmat, Harinder S. Sikka
- The Immortals of Meluha, Amish Tripathi
- One Indian Girl, Chetan Bhagat
- Will You Still Love Me?, Ravinder Singh
- Sidney Sheldon’s The Silent Widow, Sidney Sheldon
- Sita: Warrior of Mithila, Amish Tripathi
- Origin, Dan Brown
- The Oath of the Vayuputras, Amish Tripathi
- Everyone Has a Story, Savi Sharma
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Mark Manson
- Exam Warriors, Narendra Modi
- Catalyst, Chandramouli Venkatesan
- Happyness: Life Lessons from a Creative Addict
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
- The Intelligent Investor: The Definitive Book on Value Investing
- Wings of Fire: An Autobiography
- Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert T. Kiyosaki
- Attitude is Everything: Change Your Attitude ... Change Your Life!
- Century Is Not Enough: Inside the mind of a cricketing legend
In the top 10 non-fiction list, Mark Mnason’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck continues to remain on number one position, followed by Exam Warriors by Narendra Modi. Catalyst by Chandramouli Venkatesan remains rooted at number three position.
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway, Jeff Kinney
- Peppa Pig: Little Library
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- The Burning Maze (The Trials of Apollo Book 3)
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
- The Best of Panchatantra, Rungeen Singh
- 365 Pancharantra Stories
- Great Stories for Children, Ruskin Bond
- The Blue Umbrella, Ruskin Bond
- 365 Bedtime Stories
In children’s books by international publishers, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney climbs to number one position, followed by Peppa Pig:Little Library. JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is a new entrant at number three.
Among Indian publishers, The Best Of Panchatantra leads after being at number two position last week. It is followed by 365 Panchatantra Stories and Great Stories For Children by Ruskin Bond.
