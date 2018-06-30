HT-Nielsen top 10: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho is the top fiction novel this week

This week, Paulo Coelho’s best selling novel The Alchemist reclaims its top spot from last week’s topper Calling Sehmat by Harinder S Sikka in the top 10 fiction titles category. The Immortals of Meluha by Amish Tripathi comes in at number three.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles The Alchemist , Paulo Coelho

, Paulo Coelho Calling Sehmat, Harinder S. Sikka

Harinder S. Sikka The Immortals of Meluha , Amish Tripathi

, Amish Tripathi One Indian Girl , Chetan Bhagat

, Chetan Bhagat Will You Still Love Me? , Ravinder Singh

, Ravinder Singh Sidney Sheldon’s The Silent Widow, Sidney Sheldon

Sidney Sheldon Sita: Warrior of Mithila, Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi Origin, Dan Brown

Dan Brown The Oath of the Vayuputras, Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi Everyone Has a Story, Savi Sharma Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck , Mark Manson

, Mark Manson Exam Warriors, Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi Catalyst , Chandramouli Venkatesan

, Chandramouli Venkatesan Happyness: Life Lessons from a Creative Addict

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind

The Intelligent Investor: The Definitive Book on Value Investing

Wings of Fire: An Autobiography

Rich Dad Poor Dad , Robert T. Kiyosaki

, Robert T. Kiyosaki Attitude is Everything: Change Your Attitude ... Change Your Life!

Century Is Not Enough: Inside the mind of a cricketing legend

In the top 10 non-fiction list, Mark Mnason’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck continues to remain on number one position, followed by Exam Warriors by Narendra Modi. Catalyst by Chandramouli Venkatesan remains rooted at number three position.

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles- International Publisher Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway, Jeff Kinney

Jeff Kinney Peppa Pig: Little Library

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

The Burning Maze (The Trials of Apollo Book 3)

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles- Indian Publisher The Best of Panchatantra, Rungeen Singh

Rungeen Singh 365 Pancharantra Stories

Great Stories for Children , Ruskin Bond

, Ruskin Bond The Blue Umbrella, Ruskin Bond

Ruskin Bond 365 Bedtime Stories

In children’s books by international publishers, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney climbs to number one position, followed by Peppa Pig:Little Library. JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is a new entrant at number three.

Among Indian publishers, The Best Of Panchatantra leads after being at number two position last week. It is followed by 365 Panchatantra Stories and Great Stories For Children by Ruskin Bond.

