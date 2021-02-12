IND USA
An account of life in the Red Fort, another of life on death row, and a book of essays on India's most iconic wild creatures all feature on this week's list of recommended reads.
HT Picks; Interesting new reads

This week's list of interesting reads includes a lively first-hand account of life in the Red Fort, a collection of stories of people on death row in India, and a book that looks at 15 of the country's iconic wild species
By HT Team
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:07 PM IST

In the court of the last Mughal

28pp, ₹395; Roli Books
28pp, ₹395; Roli Books

First published in 1885, Bazm-i Aakhir, or The Last Gathering by Munshi Faizuddin, is a rich and lively first-hand account of life in the royal court of the last Mughal emperor in Red Fort, Bahadur Shah Zafar. From meticulous details of the day-to-day happenings inside the fort-palace and the royal protocols to the celebration of festivals such as Eid, Navroz, Diwali, and even Rakshabandhan, this gives us a glimpse into the Delhi of the early nineteenth century. The translator Ather Farouqui is an Urdu scholar whose earlier works include a translation of The Life and Poetry of Bahadur Shah Zafar.*

On Death row

150pp, ₹499; HarperCollins
150pp, ₹499; HarperCollins

An ex bandit fights the silence of prison life with her notebook and pen. A father remembers the night his younger son was arrested for rape and murder. A woman finds out from her fellow inmates that she’s been given the death penalty. Between 2013 and 2016, Project 39A, a criminal justice research and litigation centre based out of National Law University, Delhi, conducted interviews with death row prisoners and their families. These interviews became the basis for the Death Penalty India Report, 2016 – a first of its kind empirical study on the social-economic profile of death row prisoners and their interaction with the criminal justice system. But the study also revealed something else. It brought to light the deeply human and personal stories of very real people and a snapshot of their fluctuating realities. Based on these interviews, here are 19 stories written by Jahnavi Misra. Profoundly moving and illuminating, The Punished takes us on a journey into the lives and minds of the men and women often demonised by society and discarded by the State.*

On 15 iconic Indian species

232pp, ₹599; HarperCollins
232pp, ₹599; HarperCollins

A profound truth of the wild, and the world at large, is that we are a part of it, not owners of it. Is there any animal we love and hate as much as the royal Bengal Tiger? Tigers are feared and poached, but they also endure, becoming pin-ups for candle light marches. Indian Elephants are trapped by railway lines and fences, but are reclaiming their bodies and colonizing new areas in central India. And in our dirty cities, the sparkling Plain Tiger Butterfly flourishes as one of our last links to wildlife. Wild animals exist beyond our control. They are harmless only occasionally dangerous. They live with us, or in spite of us. Those who know them understand that wild animals require acceptance for what they are, not enslavement for what we want them to be. In this book, we meet 15 iconic Indian species that require conservation and heart. The author explores what these creatures need, and how they exert agency and decision-making. With an equal emphasis on human and animal, science and skilled prose, Wild and Wilful reveals the magic of the wild in our daily lives. It will take you from fear to wonder.*

*All copy from book flap

HT Picks; Interesting new reads

By HT Team
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:07 PM IST
This week’s list of interesting reads includes a lively first-hand account of life in the Red Fort, a collection of stories of people on death row in India, and a book that looks at 15 of the country’s iconic wild species
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s Calcutta: An engraved illustration of Government House and Ochterlony Monument, Calcutta, 1890s. (Shutterstock)
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s Calcutta: An engraved illustration of Government House and Ochterlony Monument, Calcutta, 1890s. (Shutterstock)
books

Review: Betrayed by Hope, a play on the life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt by Namita Gokhale and Malashri Lal

By Paramita Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari(Instagram)
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari(Instagram)
art culture

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns author with 'Mapping Love'

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:19 PM IST
The book, Mapping Love, by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, will be published by Rupa Publications in May this year.
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading(Instagram/priyankachopra)
art culture

Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • ‘Much like the title of this book, your story was unfinished. With that in mind, I dedicate the rest of mine to you’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns emotional as she misses her late father while reading out the preface of her memoir ‘Unfinished’ | Watch
Author Kevin missal has reimagined the classic fable of Sinbad in his latest book.
Author Kevin missal has reimagined the classic fable of Sinbad in his latest book.
books

Author Kevin Missal: St Stephen’s allowed me to learn from varied people

By Naina Arora
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:58 AM IST
New Delhi Heroes or monsters, author Kevin Missal’s world has ’em all
Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here(Twitter/NFL)
Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here(Twitter/NFL)
art culture

Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:46 PM IST
  • ‘Carry forth the call of our captains’: America’s first ever National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman stirs the country once again with her original poem at the Super Bowl with unthinkable collision of grace and glitz. Check her full poem, Chorus of the Captains, here
For Dr Marcus Ranney, these tough times were apt to launch his book "At The Human Edge".(Amazon)
For Dr Marcus Ranney, these tough times were apt to launch his book "At The Human Edge".(Amazon)
books

Dr. Marcus Ranney launches his book `At The Human Edge`

ANI, Mumbai (maharashtra) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Dr Ranney's "At The Human Edge" celebrates the human body's amazing physical ability to adapt to the extreme conditions.
The literary extravaganza brings together a feast of transformational perspectives and literary thought in its remarkable line-up featuring some of the world's greatest writers, thinkers and speakers. (Wikimedia Commons)
The literary extravaganza brings together a feast of transformational perspectives and literary thought in its remarkable line-up featuring some of the world's greatest writers, thinkers and speakers. (Wikimedia Commons)
books

Jaipur Literature Festival to be held virtually from February 19 to 28

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:34 PM IST
The 14th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will be held virtually from February 19 to 28, its organisers announced on Saturday.
Books on how to keep your brain fit and on driving change, and stories that examine desire make it to our reading list this week. (HT Team)
Books on how to keep your brain fit and on driving change, and stories that examine desire make it to our reading list this week. (HT Team)
books

HT Picks: New Reads

By HT Team
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:13 PM IST
This week’s list of interesting reads includes a book on making your brain resilient, another on understanding how to drive lasting change, and a collection of stories from a pioneer of feminist writing
Mirza Ghalib’s grave in Nizammudin, New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Archive)
Mirza Ghalib’s grave in Nizammudin, New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Archive)
books

Interview: Mehr Afshan Farooqi, author, Ghalib: A Wilderness at My Doorstep

By Nawaid Anjum
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:07 PM IST
In her critical biography of Ghalib, Mehr Afshan Farooqi, Associate Professor at University of Virginia’s Department of Middle Eastern & South Asian Languages & Cultures, and daughter of late Shamsur Rahman Faruqi, analyses and interprets Ghalib’s Persian as well as Urdu oeuvre to understand why he didn’t publish half of his Urdu compositions
HT Image
HT Image
books

Review: The Lost Heroine by Vinu Abraham

By Kunal Ray
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:02 PM IST
PK Rosy is the first female actor of Malayalam cinema. However, scant regard is paid to her in the annals of film history in Kerala and beyond. Perhaps very little is known about her existence beyond select film circles. Last year, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in Kerala launched a film society named after PK Rosy.
Mother and child. (Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
Mother and child. (Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
books

Review: What We Carry: A Memoir by Maya Shanbhag Lang

By Vrinda Nabar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:09 PM IST
A memoir that captures the author’s growing awareness that her mother has Alzheimer’s, and the ways in which this changes their relationship
Shilpa Shetty drops ‘The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle' in Hindi on Cancer Day(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty drops ‘The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle' in Hindi on Cancer Day(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
health

Shilpa Shetty launches free e-Book 'The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle' in Hindi

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:11 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra unveils the Hindi translation of her and nutritionist Luke Coutinho’s co-authored book ‘The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle’ on World Cancer Day 2021
Muslim girls in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. (Shutterstock)
Muslim girls in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. (Shutterstock)
books

Review: The Curse; Stories by Salma

By Syed Saad Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:19 PM IST
The author’s fictional universe revolves around the lives of Muslim women in rural Tamil Nadu and how they navigate patriarchal constraints
Ashutosh Rawal is deeply in love with the culture, traditions and management systems of Japan &amp; proudly calls himself "Japan Bhakt".
Ashutosh Rawal is deeply in love with the culture, traditions and management systems of Japan & proudly calls himself "Japan Bhakt".
books

Aspiring Indian author dedicates his book to people of Japan

PTI, Ahmedabad, India
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Ashutosh Rawal, who is about to publish his book on his experiences in Japan is a strong supporter and advocate of Japan & Tokyo Olympics.
