A memoir, a new collection of MK Gandhi’s writing, and a volume of short stories feature on our list of good reads. (HT Team)
HT Picks; New Reads

This week’s reading list includes an intrepid journalist’s memoir, a collection of MK Gandhi’s writing, and a book of short stories from an eminent Tamil writer
By HT Team
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:34 PM IST

Memories from another time

251pp, ₹599; Westland
Aniruddha Bahal has spelt trouble for the Establishment for as long as he can even remember. As a boy of barely 15, he ran away from home, all the way from Allahabad to Bombay – returning a week later, chastened and penniless, but with valuable lessons learnt. As a journalist, he transformed the definition and boundaries of reporting with the risks he took and the stories he chased down, and he paid the price for it. As a writer, his first novel won him international recognition – as well as the Bad Sex in Fiction Award, handed to him by no less a personage than Sting. As an entrepreneur, he went against the grain in setting up an investigative news portal at a time when speaking truth to power was no longer on the agenda of media houses. Over the years, this restless, mischievous boy from a village in Uttar Pradesh has come to epitomize the rough and tumble of political journalism in New Delhi.What does such a man see and remember when he looks back? Of people, incidents, turning points, the disappointments and the triumphs, both personal and professional? Some memories, Bahal says, are better left buried, but A Taste for Trouble brings together those that continue to keep him anchored in the present and hopeful about the future.*

Before his experiments with truth

377pp, ₹999; Aleph
MK Gandhi’s autobiography, The Story of My Experiments with Truth, is famously incomplete, stopping abruptly in 1920. But while he gave up writing his memoirs, Gandhi continued to speak and write about his life, family, work, colleagues, those who opposed and venerated him, his hopes, anxieties, challenges, fasts, many jail stints, enthusiasms, and disappointments. When knitted together, these autobiographical observations scattered over several pages of the Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi as well as in some works that were published in his lifetime under his gaze, make for a gripping and powerful story. ‘Restless as mercury’ is how his only sister Raliyat described the young Mohandas and her stunningly accurate characterization of her brother provides the title of this work, which Gopalkrishna Gandhi has reconstructed from Gandhi’s own words. Restless as Mercury is a candid and unflinching account of the struggles experiences and philosophies that informed and influenced the young Mohandas. It also shows how Gandhi kept, not without stumbling, his love of family in step with his sense of his public duties. *

Of empathy, humanity and humour

216pp, ₹499; Juggernaut
Amma is unable to live without Seemaatti, her beloved buffalo. Kumaresu has found success in business, but he has never been able to overcome rejection by his childhood sweetheart. Every day, Murugesu hides in a neem thicket, where he extorts money from young couples. Mocked all her life for her dark skin, Saraswati is kept going by her burning private passion for a movie star. From one of India’s most acclaimed and beloved modern writers, Four Strokes of Luck is a collection that will delight every admirer of Perumal Murugan, and introduce new readers to his hallmark empathy, humanity and humour. These stories of lives on the margins, of loners and outcasts seeking meaning and happiness, are tender, heartbreaking and always surprising. *

*All copy from book flap.

HT Picks; New Reads

By HT Team
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:34 PM IST
This week’s reading list includes an intrepid journalist’s memoir, a collection of MK Gandhi’s writing, and a book of short stories from an eminent Tamil writer
Aparna Karthikeyan (left) and farmer Chandra Subramanian, whose story has been fictionalised in No Nonsense Nandhini (Courtesy Aparna Karthikeyan)
books

Interview: Aparna Karthikeyan, author, No Nonsense Nandhini

By Chintan Girish Modi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Aparna Karthikeyan’s new book revolves around a single mother who grows, plucks and sells sampangi flowers for a living in the Sivagangai district of Tamil Nadu. The real-life inspiration behind this work of fiction is Chandra Subramanian, a woman, whom the author has known for six years. In 2017, she wrote an article titled “A thorny life, but Chandra bets on flowers” for PARI. The book is a fictional adaptation of that news report. While it is recommended for ages 10-15, it also appeals to older readers
The statue of Ananda Ranga Pillai at the Ananda Ranga Pillai Mansion in Puducherry. Pillai (30 March 1709-16 January 1761) was an Indian translator in the service of the French East India Company. He is mainly famous for his set of private diaries between the years 1736 to 1761 which portray life in 18th century India. Ananda Ranga Pillai's diaries were translated in the early 20th century and bring to light life in the mid-18th century and the Anglo-French Carnatic wars. His mansion in Pondicherry has been recognised as a heritage monument. (Sujay Reddy/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
books

Review: One Man Two Executions by Arjun Rajendran

By Akhil Katyal
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:27 PM IST
The historian’s material and the poet’s persuasion come together in Arjun Rajendran’s new volume of poetry
George Saunders (Chloe Aftel)
books

Interview: George Saunders - more vaudevillian than scholar

By Nawaid Anjum
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:11 PM IST
In his new book, the Booker Prize winning author of Lincoln in the Bardo offers lessons in getting better at reading and writing, interpreting and analyzing, based on his decades of teaching the Russian masters
The Bengaluru skyline at dusk. (Shutterstock)
books

Review: Boys from Good Families by Usha KR

By Sonali Mujumdar
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Change is a major leitmotif in this saga of a boy who escapes to America and returns to Bengaluru 25 years later
For Dr Marcus Ranney, these tough times were apt to launch his book "At The Human Edge".(Amazon)
books

Dr. Marcus Ranney launches his book "At The Human Edge"

ANI, Mumbai (maharashtra) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Dr Ranney's "At The Human Edge" celebrates the human body's amazing physical ability to adapt to the extreme conditions.
The critics circle announced five nominees in each of six competitive categories Sunday, and seven finalists for an award for best first book.(Wikimedia Commons )
books

Wilkerson's 'Caste' among finalists for book critics awards

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Isabel Wilkerson's “Caste,” an acclaimed biography of Malcolm X and fiction by Martin Amis and the late Randall Kenan are among this year's finalists for National Book Critics Circle prizes.
"India 2030: The Rise of a Rajasic Nation" is a collection of essays by the likes of Bibek Debroy, Vikram Sood, Raghunath Anant Mashelkar, Ram Madhav and David Frawley, among others.(Amazon)
books

Book tells what rise of India in the 2020s looks like

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:51 PM IST
A new book captures the many aspects of a future that will culminate in India becoming the world's third-largest economy and a regional power before the decade gets over.
Anindita Ghose (Vijay Prabakaran)
books

Interview: Anindita Ghose on her debut novel, The Illuminated

By Simar Bhasin
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:49 PM IST
The former editor of Mint Lounge talks about her forthcoming novel, about being irritated by the impulses of journalism in the Twitter era, and about what’s ahead for her in 2021
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi in a photograph dated October 25, 2018. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
books

Essay: Shamsur Rahman Faruqi - drawing out the colossus

By Mahmood Farooqui
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:19 PM IST
In this excerpt from a forthcoming valedictory essay, SR Faruqi’s nephew writes about the Urdu poet, critic, and scholar’s last days
The book throws light on the sensory development of children and the process by which toddlers learn to speak.(Unsplash)
books

Book 'Speak-A-Boo', documentary 'Talk To Your Child' released by Dr. Neeraj Suri

ANI, Ahmedabad (gujarat) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Noted authors, journalists and behavioral specialists came together to interact with the public and encourage them to talk to their children during the launch of the book Speak-A-Boo by Dr Neeraj Suri.
Gulzar’s mammoth project, A Poem A Day, an anthology that contains the best names in Indian poetry across languages, is rich and diverse. (Prabha S Roy/HT)
books

Essay: Poetry for every day of the year, for all seasons

By Sudeep Sen
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Recent anthologies that stand out include one that’s a feat of sustained translation and another that features poetry on the Covid crisis from across the world
Horses, hills, and how we make connections with each other - all that on this week’s list of interesting reads. (HT Team)
books

HT Picks: the most interesting books of the week

By HT Team
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:49 PM IST
Books on the history of horses in India, cuisine from the hills, and the networks that bind us feature on this week’s reading list
A view of the Sanjay Van forest reserve, in New Delhi, that is part of the south central area of the greater Delhi Ridge. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
books

Review: Fractured Forest, Quartzite City by Thomas Crowley

By Sudhirendar Sharma
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Presenting Delhi’s Ridge, that is spread over 80 square km of reserved forest, as a living entity
Another anticipated book of the year -- "Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth" by Nigerian legend Wole Soyinka, his first novel in 48 years -- will be published in September by Bloomsbury.(Unsplash)
books

2021 book list: Books lovers in for a treat with these new novels

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Novels by Orhan Pamuk, Kazuo Ishiguro and Jhumpa Lahiri, a collection by Salman Rushdie and memoirs of Ravi Shastri, Girish Karnad and Priyanka Chopra are some of the highlights of 2021 that book lovers can look forward to.
