HT Picks; New Reads

The Indian armed forces and the Bangladesh Liberation War

375pp, ₹699; HarperCollins

The 1971 war between India and Pakistan, to help liberate the beleaguered people of Bangladesh, is considered one of the last “just wars” of the twentieth century. Good triumphed decisively, unequivocally and indisputably. Yet, given the scale of atrocity that was halted in its tracks, it is shocking that the compelling circumstances as well as numerous poignant and heartwarming stories of the war have failed to become iconic representations of military intervention and success in the folklore and popular culture of India, Bangaladesh and beyond.

December in Dacca seeks to right this wrong. From the dramatic dogfight over Boyra to the cornering of Pakistani naval vessels at Karachi to the Indian helicopter-riding infantry and paratroopers forcing the enemy to retreat, the book retells the many thrilling anecdotes, setting them within their diplomatic, strategic and tactical contexts. It also provides a glimpse into the lives of some of these heroes once the dust had settled. Most importantly, it offers thoughts on why the events of 1971 are not better known, and how a better understanding of those could help India reaffirm her sense of self.*

Nine delightful stories for older children

198pp, ₹599; Aleph

Great Indian Children’s Stories edited by award-winning writer Stephen Alter, collects nine delightful short stories for older children by some of India’s foremost writers. The handpicked stories in this anthology include classics such as Rabindranath Tagore’s The Kabuliwallah, revolving around an unlikely friendship between a little Bengali girl and an Afghan man; Munshi Premchand’s Idgah, the heartwarming story of the gift a young boy gives to his grandmother on Eid, Mahashweta Devi’s The Why-Why Girls, the true story of a young girl from the Shabar community with an indomitable spirit; Ruskin Bond’s The Blue Umbrella, a tale of jealousy and understanding set in the pristine Garhwal hills, Kushwant Singh’s Portrait of a Lady, a poignant story about a young boy and his beloved grandmother, and Shashi Tharoor’s The Boutique, a sensitive account of an adolescent boy’s rite of passage to adulthood.*

A valuable guide for psychotherapists

370pp, ₹1290; Sage

Reflective Practice and Professional Development in Psychotherapy presents reflection as a tool to further self-exploration and aid professional development for psychotherapists and counsellors. It discusses the potential avenues, methods and spaces for self-reflective work.

The book extensively cites both global and Indian research and presents therapist voices and perspectives, accompanied with self-reflective exercises and experiential activities. It highlights how the intersectional lens and diversity perspective can be integrated in reflective practice, especially for practitioners in India. The objective is to help the reader use reflection to critically examine, personalise and “own” ideas that can nurture personal and professional growth. The book is indispensable for therapists at all levels of development and an important read for academicians, practitioners, trainers and supervisors from the disciplines of clinical and counselling psychology, social work and psychiatry.*

