This week’s pick of interesting reads includes a novel about a traditional Muslim household, another set in a skyscraper, and a book that looks at the Western experience of Indian society. (Kapil Narang)

Zuby has a plan to escape Delhi’s unforgiving smog; she will take her beleagured lungs to her husband’s ancestral home in Gangapur and wait out the winter. Many years after she first arrived as a not-so-shy bride, she settles into a cottage set inside a mango orchard. But her hope for some peace and quiet is quashed soon enough, as her husband’s larger-than-life family descends, invited or uninvited.

In the days-and nights-that follow, the lines become blurred between what’s real and what isn’t, as tales unfold of broken promises and unclaimed treasures, of shocking losses and equally unexpected gains.

Tender and deeply moving, The Aunts of Gangapur shines a light into the life of a traditional Muslim household coming to terms with change and modernity. Shot through with laughter as well as piercing grief, it brings together the colours of life and love in an unforgettable chiaroscuro.*

Hypermodern dystopia