HT Picks; New Reads

HT Picks; New Reads

On this week’s reading list is a thriller featuring a juvenile cop killer, a novel where the personal and the political merge, and a study of India’s wars after 1971

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 17:42 IST
HT Team
HT Team
Hindustan Times
This week’s interesting reads include John Grisham’s latest, a novel where the personal and the political merge, and a study of India’s recent wars.
This week’s interesting reads include John Grisham’s latest, a novel where the personal and the political merge, and a study of India’s recent wars.(HT Team)
         

A difficult case

466pp, Rs 699; Hachette
466pp, Rs 699; Hachette

Deputy Stuart Kofer is a protected man. Though he’s turned his drunken rages on his girlfriend, Josie, and her children many times before, the police code of silence ahs always shielded him.
But one night he goes too far, leaving Josie for dead on the floor before he passes out. Her son, sixteen-year-old Drew, knows he only had this one chance to save them. He picks up a gun and takes the law into his own hands.
In Clanton, Mississippi, there is no one more hated than a cop killer – but a cop killer’s defence lawyer comes close. Jake Brigance doesn’t want this impossible case but he’s the only one with enough experience to defend the boy.
As the trial begins, it seems the gas chamber is inevitable for Drew. But, as the town of Clanton discovers once again, when Jake Brigance takes on an impossible case, anything is possible. *

A dangerous game

272pp, Rs 450; Hachette
272pp, Rs 450; Hachette

Laila Jagir, the daughter of the powerful councilman of the district of Rahat, has a flair for politics and has been raised with bold freedom. As she grows into a woman, she is unwilling to settle into a life of constraints. In the faraway district of Mahlah, Jasmine Mir’s world has been shaped by her father’s disappearance. Brought up by her conservative mother, she only knows how to suppress her own voice, not raise it. But when Jasmine leaves home to find her father and Laila gets married in a political trade-off, their fortunes reverse overnight and the two girls are brought together by fate.
After a momentous bill allowing women to be elected into the national council is proposed, Laila is convinced that life for her fellow countrywomen will change for the better only if their true representative takes office. And so begins the campaign of a lifetime, as Laila and Jasmine immerse themselves in a movement like none before to change the course of history. But they soon discover that politics is a dangerous game and that those in power will do anything to hold on to it. *

Taking the story forward

472pp, Rs 899; HarperCollins
472pp, Rs 899; HarperCollins

India’s armed forces have played a key role in the defence of the country and in strengthening the democracy. In his first book, India’s Wars: A Military History, 1947-1971, Arjun Subramaniam took readers on a journey until the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.
Full Spectrum: India’s Wars, 1972-2020 takes the story forward, including insurgencies in the north-east, terrorism and proxy wars in Jammu and Kashmir, separatist violence in Punjab, the IPKF intervention in Sri Lanka, and the continued stress along the LoC and LAC.*

*All copy from back flap/releases

