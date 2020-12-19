HT reviewers pick their best reads of 2020
O’Farrell and Indurkar, Basumatari and Nemirovsky, autopathography and corporate autobiography, novels and studies on the pandemic... This is an eclectic collective reading list. Click on the link under each picture to learn about that reviewer’s favourite read of the yearbooks Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 04:55 IST
NAWAID ANJUM
Portrayals of the fearful uncertainty of life: a reimagining of the death of William Shakespeare’s son, and a book that delves deep into the family dynamic
CHINTAN GIRISH MODI
No catering to clichés: An author’s honest exploration of her struggles with mental health
SIMAR BHASIN
Breaking free of a shackled existence: A selection of books that articulate feminist struggles
SAUDAMINI JAIN
Fiction as reportage in a novel written and set during the Nazi occupation of France
SUJOY GUPTA
Gems of management literature: a corporate autobiography and a compelling tale from contemporary e-commerce history
MAAZ BIN BILAL
The shutting down of dissent: A classic that comments on reactions to the epidemic, novels that reveal the paranoia against Muslim minorities, and a volume that interrogates the idea of Hindustan
SONALI MUJUMDAR
A gratifying tale of kindred spirits bound by their common love for literature provides balm to the soul in a difficult year
LAMAT R HASAN
A study of the pandemic states that it is not unprecedented and will be as easily forgotten as the ones that went before
PERCY BHARUCHA
Two novels, one of them a graphic mystery, deal with the true nature of reality
VIVEK MENEZES
A well-timed volume arrives in the heat of the majoritarian battle to usurp the idea of India
KUNAL RAY
A novel filled with stellar insights into the privacy of life and living