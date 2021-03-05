IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Books / Interview: Olivia Sudjic, author, Asylum Road
Author Olivia Sudjic (Courtesy Bloomsbury)
Author Olivia Sudjic (Courtesy Bloomsbury)
books

Interview: Olivia Sudjic, author, Asylum Road

The author talks about exploring self-destructive impulses and the myths of exceptionalism in her post-Brexit novel
READ FULL STORY
By Simar Bhasin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:09 PM IST
272pp, ₹499; Bloomsbury
272pp, ₹499; Bloomsbury

How did the idea behind Asylum Road take shape? I wanted to write about certain self-destructive impulses. The kind of actions you see other people take and which seem irrational to you even though you have your own equivalent seemingly-perverse tendencies you’re likely in denial about. Perhaps you would even do exactly the same in their position. I wanted to explore these impulses through familiar forms of national or collective self harm, such as civil war, the 2008 financial crash, anthropogenic climate change, which are the background to the book, as well as on an individual level -- staying in a relationship with someone who causes us pain or makes us into a person we don’t want to be, attacking our own bodies or letting them waste away, and so on, which forms the foreground of the novel. As I wrote I began to explore one through the other, taking the (often cliched) language from news headlines (“economic suicide”, “collective insanity”, “driving off a cliff”) and thinking about what these phrases might mean literally, on an individual scale. This was both to underscore how much the two have in common and to question the idea that anyone, any group, political party or country, is really exempt from this kind of thinking and behaviour. I’m not critiquing any particular ideological position but the hypocrisy often involved in dismissing one adopted by others who aren’t like us. None of the characters have a private life that matches their public-facing, political one, and in that sense, they have a lot in common. As I wrote the book I was feeling that we all do ultimately have more in common (in terms of our fears and desires) than we like to think once we’ve taken up a “side”. That’s not a novel nor necessarily optimistic idea, just a reminder that all of us have the potential to be bad or make bad decisions. When, for example, do“good” kinds of nationalism become “bad”? I see the novel as taking aim at myths of exceptionalism in that way, and I think the drive to do this, or to explore these questions in novel form, grew from the sense of polarisation and fragmentation in the UK (where I live) at the time of writing it, in the lead up to the Brexit referendum. It’s not about Brexit -- it’s about what I see as universal, fundamental impulses -- but you could certainly say it’s a post-Brexit novel.

The articulation of experienced and inherited trauma particularly when it came to a younger generation that witnessed the horrors of the Bosnian war is done in a nuanced manner. What sources did you draw on for the characterizations of Anya, Mira, and their families? Speaking to my Balkan family about our own history of migration, staying in the region, reading primary texts like Zlata’s Diary (by Zlata Filipović), speaking to those working at the War Childhood Museum in Sarajevo, reading the accounts of childhood psychologists who worked with Bosnian children… lots of different ways. But ultimately, I’m not trying to write non-fiction, and I didn’t want it to read like a history -- because it isn’t, nor is it going to be representative. My main character feels like an outsider to that history, someone who struggles to claim any identity, and she does not try to speak for anyone other than herself.

The narrative sticks to the inner landscape of Anya’s mind even as it touches upon the broader socio-political realities of a globalised world specifically with respect to the immediate consequences of Brexit. How difficult was that to achieve?

The instinct to show how much you’ve read or prove your writing credentials is the enemy of a good novel, I think. I’m a novelist, not a historian, politician or journalist. I’m interested in moods, psychological motivations, and the granular details of people’s emotional lives. In this book I really wanted to focus not on the big stories but to zoom in on the mundane everyday details of Anya’s life. What might seem strange or alien to a reader about Anya’s inner life might actually be like what happens when a microscope magnifies your own skin -- this familiar part of you suddenly looks weird, like the surface of the moon, simply by being under such close scrutiny. Of course, at times I had the urge to zoom out again and start to try and ‘manage’ the reader -- to over-explain the political and historical contexts (which are obviously controversial) -- and the risk of being seen to support exactly what I wanted to question haunted me (still does!). But my editor helped me cut those justifications or explanations back as they crept in, as you doubt yourself or you doubt your future reader, because it was crucial to preserve ambiguity given the themes of the novel. Even the narrator herself is essentially two people. I know that probably leaves the book open to some crude interpretations because I don’t close them off, but it’s better to be misunderstood by some than be too over bearing and defeat my purpose in writing the book, which was the hope people would, as I did while writing it, question their assumptions a little. It’s immensely irritating when a critic reads it counter to the way you intended but that much more rewarding when they see something in it that you didn’t.

There is an almost self-reflexive way in which English is used as a language of representation and its shortcomings in that regard when it comes to articulating realities that lie beyond Western aesthetics. Is that something that has interested you as a reader as well?

This is such a brilliant question! It definitely is. It speaks directly to the way the English mythologise their own past, and how the language, in colonising the world, has allowed them to perpetuate that mythology. I’m not bilingual, sadly, but writing a character who was really helped me to think about this. The way she has these experiences of depersonalisation is both to do with trauma (as when she floats above herself or starts to narrate the story in the third person) and, I think, the way she is attuned to English as the dominant form of linguistic representation -- which can’t encompass what she wants to express or tries to undermine her attempts to deconstruct it. That’s why silence actually plays such a big part in the novel, and how much is left unsaid when she does communicate verbally rather than privately inside her own head. I see the limits of this adopted language as one of the ways I was trying to think about the post-truth and polarisation questions. The scene in which she translates for her Bosnian family and British boyfriend sends her kind of mad because she’s trying to inhabit these worlds simultaneously. The process of having my previous novel translated alerted me to just how limited my understanding of this issue is but also how much I want to expand it.

You have stated that you wished to explore a ‘post-truth idea’ in the novel, showcasing a world where facts have ceased to matter in public discourse. Can you elaborate on this?

I think my definition of it is not so much that facts don’t matter but that it’s becoming increasingly difficult to establish any shared trust of what constitutes a fact. The institutions referenced in the book (academic, scientific, educative, journalistic etc) that we traditionally looked to for this are increasingly undermined. What I was interested in is not just how this affects public discourse but our own private discourse -- either our inability to trust ourselves and, as a result, our desperate grasping for something outside that subjectivity which might give us external validation, or, on the flip side, blind faith in our subjectivity as if it were objective. Anya isn’t troubled by opposing arguments so much as the inability for people to even exist within the same space in order to have them. The road metaphor was an interesting way for me to think about that -- if you strip away the shared trust in other drivers, and if you take away the markings which direct us, you’re left with chaos.

Your work Exposure dealt with the state of anxiety that followed the publication of your debut novel. How important do you feel are the conversations around mental health particularly in an age obsessed with social media?

I don’t know if obsessed is the right word anymore. Look at what’s just happened with Australia and their news being blocked on Facebook. I think now we have to say ‘dependant’. I do think it’s an important question, but luckily, it’s really happening as a conversation. The problem is more what to do about it…

How has the pandemic altered your reading and writing schedules?

WHAT SCHEDULE ??? :) :) I have lost all focus. I have also really found it difficult to motivate myself and I think a part of that is the lack of everyday external stimulus. When I do get outside-world-information, it’s the news, and it’s all terrible, which is paralysing. Not like when I used to sit and people watch in cafes and be inspired to write a scene.

How would you describe your writing process? Any literary influences that have shaped or inspired your writing style?

A strange marathon which is mainly writing notes on my phone for a year or two until sadly at the end I sprint and write the whole book in a few weeks. My influences aren’t particularly conscious but I am the product of all that I’ve read. I would say that reading Lydia Davis first gave me the permission to write in my own voice.

What are you working on next?

I’m working on my next book, Desire Lines, which I’m also doing a PhD on -- it’s supposed to be a hybrid book merging personal memoir and cultural criticism about why we conform (or don’t) to plans and expectations, but the pandemic has really thrown me off course -- which, however annoying, is very on-theme for the book!

Simar Bhasin is an independent journalist. She lives in New Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Author Olivia Sudjic (Courtesy Bloomsbury)
Author Olivia Sudjic (Courtesy Bloomsbury)
books

Interview: Olivia Sudjic, author, Asylum Road

By Simar Bhasin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:09 PM IST
The author talks about exploring self-destructive impulses and the myths of exceptionalism in her post-Brexit novel
READ FULL STORY
Close
A picture, dated December 20, 2020, of a mural in New Delhi depicting the fight against the corona virus. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A picture, dated December 20, 2020, of a mural in New Delhi depicting the fight against the corona virus. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
books

Review: Covid-19: Separating Fact from Fiction by Anirban Mahapatra

By Sukumar Ranganathan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Anirban Mahapatra’s book places the coronavirus disease pandemic in the context of the science of viruses and viral pandemics
READ FULL STORY
Close
The book, titled "Dynasty to Democracy: The Untold Story of Smriti Irani's Triumph", traces Union Minister Irani's journey from her defeat in 2014 to her victory in the Congress stronghold of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.(Amazon)
The book, titled "Dynasty to Democracy: The Untold Story of Smriti Irani's Triumph", traces Union Minister Irani's journey from her defeat in 2014 to her victory in the Congress stronghold of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.(Amazon)
books

Book on Smriti Irani's victory in Amethi to release in English

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:57 PM IST
The English translation of journalist-author Anant Vijay's book "Amethi Sangram: Aitihasik Jeet Ankahi Dastan" will be released on March 15, announced publishing house Westland on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cecilia Ahern's book 'Roar' to be aired as female-driven dark-comic Apple series(Twitter/SairaHussain90/Cecelia_Ahern/delirium_nerd)
Cecilia Ahern's book 'Roar' to be aired as female-driven dark-comic Apple series(Twitter/SairaHussain90/Cecelia_Ahern/delirium_nerd)
lifestyle

Cecelia Ahern's book 'Roar' to be aired as female-driven dark-comic Apple series

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:02 PM IST
  • Irish author Cecelia Ahern's book 'Roar', which was a female-driven anthology of 30 short stories, to be screened on Apple TV+ as an 8-episode series starring Emmy and Golden Globe award winners Nicole Kidman, Alison Brie, Cynthia Erivo and Merritt Wever
READ FULL STORY
Close
King, 77, will also write about her activism on behalf of women in tennis and beyond, and such private struggles as an eating disorder and acknowledging her sexual identity.(Amazon)
King, 77, will also write about her activism on behalf of women in tennis and beyond, and such private struggles as an eating disorder and acknowledging her sexual identity.(Amazon)
books

Billie Jean King memoir 'All In' to be published in August

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Billie Jean King has a memoir coming this summer, and she calls it a journey to her “authentic self.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
As the warming world faces raging forest fires, rising seas and increasingly erratic weather, the United States has seen a boom in books about climate change.(Unsplash)
As the warming world faces raging forest fires, rising seas and increasingly erratic weather, the United States has seen a boom in books about climate change.(Unsplash)
books

Worried about climate change? There's a book for that.

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Books titled “Trees in Trouble” and “How We’re F—ing Up Our Planet” scream out from the shelves of Barnes and Noble’s nature and wildlife section between reassuring tomes on hummingbirds and wildflowers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ira Mukhoty at Bada Imambara on her recent visit to Lucknow (Sourced photo)
Ira Mukhoty at Bada Imambara on her recent visit to Lucknow (Sourced photo)
books

Ira Mukhoty: I want to talk about strong women of Nawabi era

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Author Ira Mukhoty is researching her first book on Awadh. Having penned ‘Heroines: Powerful Indian Women of Myth and History’, ‘Daughters of the Sun: Empresses, Queens and Begums of the Mughal Empire’ and ‘Akbar: The Great Mughal’, the Delhite spent about a week in Lucknow hunting down facts for her book.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lawrence Ferlinghetti (1919-2021). (Elsa Dorfman via Wikimedia Commons)
Lawrence Ferlinghetti (1919-2021). (Elsa Dorfman via Wikimedia Commons)
books

Essay: The importance of Lawrence Ferlinghetti

By Chintan Girish Modi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:38 PM IST
The courtroom drama around Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s publication of Alan Ginsberg’s Howl (1956), that focussed on the defence of free expression, provides a case study for contemporary writers, filmmakers, and stand-up comedians in other parts of the world facing censorship
READ FULL STORY
Close
The story of that Indian-origin barrister, George Edalji, has now been dug up in detail and brought to life in a new book by London-based historian-author Shrabani Basu(Amazon)
The story of that Indian-origin barrister, George Edalji, has now been dug up in detail and brought to life in a new book by London-based historian-author Shrabani Basu(Amazon)
books

New book uncovers Indian mystery probed by Sherlock Holmes author

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Arthur Conan Doyle was drawn to investigate just one real-life crime during his lifetime and it involved a British Indian man wrongly accused of a series of mysterious crimes in an English village in the early 20th century.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On this week’s reading list: a portrayal of the publishing world in India, lessons from the unusual career of a civil servant, and a critique of illiberalism and violence in Indian politics. (HT Team)
On this week’s reading list: a portrayal of the publishing world in India, lessons from the unusual career of a civil servant, and a critique of illiberalism and violence in Indian politics. (HT Team)
books

HT Picks; New Reads

By HT Team
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:46 PM IST
This week’s list of interesting reads includes a satire on the Indian publishing scene, insights from the career trajectory of an atypical bureaucrat, and a critique of the illiberal forces that dominate our lives
READ FULL STORY
Close
Author Sharanya Manivannan (Catriona Mitchell)
Author Sharanya Manivannan (Catriona Mitchell)
books

Interview: Sharanya Manivannan, author, Mermaids in the Moonlight

By Chintan Girish Modi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:30 PM IST
The Chennai-based author makes her debut as an illustrator with Mermaids in the Moonlight, a picture book for children drenched in folklore, magic and the history of the civil war in Sri Lanka
READ FULL STORY
Close
A farmer ploughs his fields under the relentless sun. (Shutterstock)
A farmer ploughs his fields under the relentless sun. (Shutterstock)
books

Review: Along with the Sun edited by Ki. Rajanarayanan

By Paramita Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:13 PM IST
Caste, cattle and moneylenders decide the fate of the underclass in this anthology of 20 stories from the Karisal region of Tamil Nadu
READ FULL STORY
Close
At the Charminar in Hyderabad, India. (Shutterstock)
At the Charminar in Hyderabad, India. (Shutterstock)
books

Excerpt: Born a Muslim by Ghazala Wahab

By Ghazala Wahab
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Ghazala Wahab’s new book looks at how the world’s second largest religion is practised in India. This exclusive first excerpt is from a chapter on the changing face of Muslim society in the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flower power: A flower market in Bengaluru. (Shutterstock)
Flower power: A flower market in Bengaluru. (Shutterstock)
books

Review: Flower Shower by Alka Pande

By Subhashini Chandramani
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Aesthetically designed and with an engaging narrative, each chapter of the book begins with a carefully chosen quote and every page is steeped in fascinating information. The rose, the lotus, the champa and the marigold are only some of the flowers that feature in this beautiful volume
READ FULL STORY
Close
Usually, successful entrepreneurs share their life journeys through autobiographies, but Irfan Izhar has chosen poetry for this purpose. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
Usually, successful entrepreneurs share their life journeys through autobiographies, but Irfan Izhar has chosen poetry for this purpose. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
books

Dubai filmmaker Irfan Izhar unveils maiden book in Delhi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Irfan Izhar, packaging industry baron made a resounding debut as an author with the launch of 'Samundar Samne Hai', a compilation of his reverberating Urdu poems.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP