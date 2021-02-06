IND USA
The literary extravaganza brings together a feast of transformational perspectives and literary thought in its remarkable line-up featuring some of the world's greatest writers, thinkers and speakers. (Wikimedia Commons)
Jaipur Literature Festival to be held virtually from February 19 to 28

The 14th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will be held virtually from February 19 to 28, its organisers announced on Saturday.
PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:34 PM IST

The 14th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will be held virtually from February 19 to 28, its organisers announced on Saturday.

The literary extravaganza brings together a feast of transformational perspectives and literary thought in its remarkable line-up featuring some of the world's greatest writers, thinkers and speakers, they said.

Celebrated author and poet Mark Haddon, famous for his global bestseller 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time', will talk about the inspiration that guides his pen.

The festival will also see acclaimed and popular writer Philip Pullman talking about his vision of alternative reality. At another session featuring two disquieting novels, writers Deepa Anappara and Annie Zaidi will examine inequity and alienation across Indian society, and speak about their writing process.

Ireland's greatest living novelist Colm Tóibín will take the audience to the roots of his writing process and celebrated career at a session on his bestselling book 'The Master'.

The festival will also feature an exclusive conversation between celebrated actress Priyanka Chopra and well-known writer and columnist Shobhaa De, discussing Chopra's autobiography 'Unfinished'.

Author and JLF Co-director Namita Gokhale said, "It's been a joyous challenge to work on the programming for Jaipur Literature Festival 2021. We look at our transformative times and try to understand the future through the lens of the present and the past. Our hybrid digital outreach has opened up a new universe of possibilities."

Writer and JLF Co-director William Dalrymple said, "Our spectacular Jaipur 2021 programme is now online. I am bowled over by what we've managed to achieve despite the pandemic. This is one of our strongest line-ups yet and we still have some literary superstar surprises to reveal."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Books on how to keep your brain fit and on driving change, and stories that examine desire make it to our reading list this week. (HT Team)
Books on how to keep your brain fit and on driving change, and stories that examine desire make it to our reading list this week. (HT Team)
books

HT Picks: New Reads

By HT Team
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:13 PM IST
This week’s list of interesting reads includes a book on making your brain resilient, another on understanding how to drive lasting change, and a collection of stories from a pioneer of feminist writing
Mirza Ghalib’s grave in Nizammudin, New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Archive)
Mirza Ghalib’s grave in Nizammudin, New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Archive)
books

Interview: Mehr Afshan Farooqi, author, Ghalib: A Wilderness at My Doorstep

By Nawaid Anjum
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:07 PM IST
In her critical biography of Ghalib, Mehr Afshan Farooqi, Associate Professor at University of Virginia’s Department of Middle Eastern & South Asian Languages & Cultures, and daughter of late Shamsur Rahman Faruqi, analyses and interprets Ghalib’s Persian as well as Urdu oeuvre to understand why he didn’t publish half of his Urdu compositions
Mother and child. (Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
Mother and child. (Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
books

Review: What We Carry: A Memoir by Maya Shanbhag Lang

By Vrinda Nabar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:09 PM IST
A memoir that captures the author’s growing awareness that her mother has Alzheimer’s, and the ways in which this changes their relationship
Shilpa Shetty drops ‘The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle' in Hindi on Cancer Day(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty drops ‘The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle' in Hindi on Cancer Day(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
health

Shilpa Shetty launches free e-Book 'The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle' in Hindi

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:11 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra unveils the Hindi translation of her and nutritionist Luke Coutinho’s co-authored book ‘The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle’ on World Cancer Day 2021
Muslim girls in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. (Shutterstock)
Muslim girls in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. (Shutterstock)
books

Review: The Curse; Stories by Salma

By Syed Saad Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:19 PM IST
The author’s fictional universe revolves around the lives of Muslim women in rural Tamil Nadu and how they navigate patriarchal constraints
Ashutosh Rawal is deeply in love with the culture, traditions and management systems of Japan &amp; proudly calls himself "Japan Bhakt".
Ashutosh Rawal is deeply in love with the culture, traditions and management systems of Japan & proudly calls himself "Japan Bhakt".
books

Aspiring Indian author dedicates his book to people of Japan

PTI, Ahmedabad, India
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Ashutosh Rawal, who is about to publish his book on his experiences in Japan is a strong supporter and advocate of Japan & Tokyo Olympics.
Karnad, considered one of modern India's greatest cultural figures, first published his memoir in Kannada in 2011.(Wikimedia Commons)
Karnad, considered one of modern India's greatest cultural figures, first published his memoir in Kannada in 2011.(Wikimedia Commons)
books

Girish Karnad memoir in English to be out in May

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Girish Karnad's memoir, which was to be translated from Kannada into English by the actor-playwright himself but could only finish a part of it before his death in 2019, will now be out in May after final touches by award-winning translator Srinath Perur.
The book is backed by One Project, a nonprofit group Rosenstein started as part of his effort to improve the way we live and work.(Amazon)
The book is backed by One Project, a nonprofit group Rosenstein started as part of his effort to improve the way we live and work.(Amazon)
books

New book sees a 'New Possible' emerging from 2020's tumult

AP, San Ramon, California
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:02 AM IST
A premise offered by an eclectic group of writers, academics, scientists, environmentalists, and technology engineers in “The New Possible," a collection of essays, explores what and how the world might rebuild from the rubble of the past year.
"People on Our Roof" is about the struggles of 23-year-old Naina, her undying loyalty to her schizophrenic mother Naintara and autistic sister Tara.(Amazon)
"People on Our Roof" is about the struggles of 23-year-old Naina, her undying loyalty to her schizophrenic mother Naintara and autistic sister Tara.(Amazon)
books

Shefali Tripathi Mehta's novel stresses on need to understand mental illnesses

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:08 AM IST
A new novel by Bengaluru-based writer Shefali Tripathi Mehta stresses on the need to understand mental illnesses and see those suffering from them with greater empathy, without censure or stigma.
The 'Saaransh' actor shared the pictures from the book launch event on Instagram and thanked the lawmakers for being a part of it.(Amazon)
The 'Saaransh' actor shared the pictures from the book launch event on Instagram and thanked the lawmakers for being a part of it.(Amazon)
books

Anupam Kher thanks Smiriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad for launching his book

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Actor Anupam Kher on Saturday extended gratitude to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani for launching his book 'Your Best Day Is Today' in Delhi.
A memoir, a new collection of MK Gandhi’s writing, and a volume of short stories feature on our list of good reads. (HT Team)
A memoir, a new collection of MK Gandhi’s writing, and a volume of short stories feature on our list of good reads. (HT Team)
books

HT Picks; New Reads

By HT Team
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:34 PM IST
This week’s reading list includes an intrepid journalist’s memoir, a collection of MK Gandhi’s writing, and a book of short stories from an eminent Tamil writer
Aparna Karthikeyan (left) and farmer Chandra Subramanian, whose story has been fictionalised in No Nonsense Nandhini (Courtesy Aparna Karthikeyan)
Aparna Karthikeyan (left) and farmer Chandra Subramanian, whose story has been fictionalised in No Nonsense Nandhini (Courtesy Aparna Karthikeyan)
books

Interview: Aparna Karthikeyan, author, No Nonsense Nandhini

By Chintan Girish Modi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Aparna Karthikeyan’s new book revolves around a single mother who grows, plucks and sells sampangi flowers for a living in the Sivagangai district of Tamil Nadu. The real-life inspiration behind this work of fiction is Chandra Subramanian, a woman, whom the author has known for six years. In 2017, she wrote an article titled “A thorny life, but Chandra bets on flowers” for PARI. The book is a fictional adaptation of that news report. While it is recommended for ages 10-15, it also appeals to older readers
The statue of Ananda Ranga Pillai at the Ananda Ranga Pillai Mansion in Puducherry. Pillai (30 March 1709-16 January 1761) was an Indian translator in the service of the French East India Company. He is mainly famous for his set of private diaries between the years 1736 to 1761 which portray life in 18th century India. Ananda Ranga Pillai's diaries were translated in the early 20th century and bring to light life in the mid-18th century and the Anglo-French Carnatic wars. His mansion in Pondicherry has been recognised as a heritage monument. (Sujay Reddy/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
The statue of Ananda Ranga Pillai at the Ananda Ranga Pillai Mansion in Puducherry. Pillai (30 March 1709-16 January 1761) was an Indian translator in the service of the French East India Company. He is mainly famous for his set of private diaries between the years 1736 to 1761 which portray life in 18th century India. Ananda Ranga Pillai's diaries were translated in the early 20th century and bring to light life in the mid-18th century and the Anglo-French Carnatic wars. His mansion in Pondicherry has been recognised as a heritage monument. (Sujay Reddy/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
books

Review: One Man Two Executions by Arjun Rajendran

By Akhil Katyal
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:27 PM IST
The historian’s material and the poet’s persuasion come together in Arjun Rajendran’s new volume of poetry
George Saunders (Chloe Aftel)
George Saunders (Chloe Aftel)
books

Interview: George Saunders - more vaudevillian than scholar

By Nawaid Anjum
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:11 PM IST
In his new book, the Booker Prize winning author of Lincoln in the Bardo offers lessons in getting better at reading and writing, interpreting and analyzing, based on his decades of teaching the Russian masters
