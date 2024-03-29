Report: The Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival, 2024

The acclaimed Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival, that was held from March 7 to 11 at the sprawling Kalamandir in Mysuru, featured a range of plays from 17 different states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Manipur, Kerala and of course, Karnataka itself. The host state put up 10 plays in Kannada and one in Tulu that drew theatre enthusiasts from across the city and beyond. Chillara Samaram, a play by the Little Earth School of Theatre, Kerala. (The Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival, 2024)

This year’s theme, based on 12th century social reformer, Basavanna’s vachana,Iva Nammava, meaning “He/She is ours”, was all about spreading the message of inclusivity in society. In his inaugural address, popular film lyricist and writer Jayant Kaikini stated that all forms of art including theatre have the ability to widen the scope of an individual’s knowledge. “All the same, we are at a stage where human beings are not kind to each other. Art has the significant task of getting rid of such acrimonious feelings towards each other,” he said. “There is no spirituality beyond caring and equality, which comes without much effort and is a simple philosophy. Our society is not standing on a single pillar, but is a canopy of thousands of pillars,” he added recalling the generosity of spirit of BV Karanth, who founded Karnataka’s first theatre repertory. “He expressed his joy after watching my play, Arpana Puta, dedicated to all the drama companies, who had pitched camp for Shivarathri Jatre in Gokarna,” he said.

Kittankhola, a Bengali play by Thakurpurkur Ichheymoto, Kolkata. (The Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival, 2024)

Lokada Olahorage, a Kannada adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore’s Ghare Baire, helmed by B Suresh and enacted by artistes of Bengaluru’s Rangasampada Theatre Troupe, was presented on the first day. This was followed by Muttisikondavanu written by P Lankesh (father of the late Gauri Lankesh), directed by KR Nandini, and enacted by the Ranganaya reportory, Mysuru. Both plays were greatly appreciated by the audience. As was Sishunala Sharifa, another Kannada play by artistes of the KBR Drama Company and helmed by Chindodi L Chandradhara.

Maneesh Verma’s Hindi play, Jump, which had just two artistes, was a treat too. The dazzling Vidushi Chadha and the restrained Sandeep Shkhar trashed everything life offers in this absorbing black comedy. The storyline is simple – a successful executive is about to kill herself by jumping off a roof when she is thwarted by a cab driver. The collision between two completely opposite worlds, personalities, circumstances, beliefs and perspectives leads to a pure and simple human connection. Everything from suicide, depression, loneliness and love to the lack of purpose was dissected.

Part of the festival was a two-day seminar on Vachana Sahitya and the patronage of theatre, which saw the participation of eminent theatre personalities from across the country.

Jump by Collective Madness, Mumbai. (The Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival, 2024)

The event included a painting and poster exhibition, khadi, books and handicrafts exhibitions and a food mela too. Besides this, theatre-related folk forms were also presented: C Sundaresh from Arechankana Halli, Mandya district, showcased percussion instruments while Murali displayed kinhala dolls; Paru Bai and Shanthi Bai from Ballari exhibited their lambani kasoothi work; Mani Ben from Gujarat displayed her embroidery while Neeli Lohith showed her traditional terracotta jewellery.

Koragara Dolu, a folk form from Udupi. (The Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival, 2024)

Kayaka Kuteera, which had live demonstrations of traditional arts, was very popular. The audience was particularly enthused by displays of the Kinnala arts of Koppad, Channapatna, Warli painting, pottery, paper craft, pottery and 3D painting. Nirmala Mathapathi, deputy director of Rangayana said the Kayaka Kuteera was set up to highlight the importance of Basavanna’s Kayaka tatva philosophy. “He advocated the primacy of physical labour and led from the front to infuse self respect and confidence among the marginalised during the historic Sharana movement for equality,” she said.

In sum, this year’s edition of the Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival was a well organised cultural feast that reinforced the idea that this is indeed the mother of all theatre festivals.

KV Vasudevan is a senior journalist covering arts and culture. He lives in Chennai.