Review: A Historian in Gaza by Jean-Pierre Filiu

In the last few years, the world has seen several upheavals in the form of regime changes, riots, wars and more, and the fragility of the so-called world order has been laid bare. Jean-Pierre Filiu, author of A Historian in Gaza, decided to visit the place to see the situation there. The professor of Middle-East studies at Sciences Po, who has been visiting the region since the 1980s, was not ready for what awaited him; this book is an attempt to bear witness.

Filiu begins by underlining the ‘nothingness’ left in Gaza. He states that nothing could have prepared him for what he saw. This time around, he accompanied Doctors Without Borders as Israel wasn’t allowing any outsiders to enter the strip. He narrates his experience and accompanies it with a brief history of how several earlier peace agreements had failed to stop activities by Israeli settlers and had instead led to economic deprivation as even control of Gaza’s borders was taken over. He spent his month-long visit inside the “humanitarian zone”, a term coined by Israel to describe a few dozen square kilometres in the centre and south of the territory, and pronounces that “there is no safe place left in the Gaza Strip”.

A Historian in Gaza also shows how even those experiencing a genocide adapt to their circumstances. Here, distance is no longer calculated by a metric system but by the distance from the firing point of automatic weapons or where an Israeli strike has landed. And then there are calculations according to the wailing emerging from a funeral procession. Even amid this tragedy, children who have lost their homes and their loved ones come up with macabre games that involve guessing the type of aircraft involved in an approaching attack. While the conversation about Gaza usually focuses on Arab Muslims and Jews, Christian Gazans too have been targeted. The Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pizzabella, was not allowed to meet his fellow Christians for several months. It was only when Pope Francis commented, “Yesterday, children were bombed. It’s cruelty. It’s not war” that the Patriarch was permitted to visit his parishioners. Though he did soften his opinions about Israeli action, the Cardinal ended his speech on a hopeful note: “Sooner or later, the war will end, and we will rebuild everything: our schools, our hospitals and our homes.”