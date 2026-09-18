Tait Reynolds will become earliest freshman to start at QB for Clemson in more than 50 years

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney believes quarterback Tait Reynolds has the “it” factor that can help ignite an offense that ranks 117th in the nation in yards per play. HT Image

He must have something.

Swinney named Reynolds the team's starting quarterback earlier this week ahead of Saturday's Atlantic Coast Conference opener against North Carolina at Memorial Stadium. It marks the earliest in the season a freshman quarterback has started for Clemson since Steve Fuller and Willie Jordan more than 50 years ago.

“It’s easy to see his talent. He’s got a lot of moxie,” Swinney said. “He’s way beyond his years from a physical standpoint, obviously. He’s just a really gifted thrower, but he’s a very confident kid."

Christopher Vizzina started the first two games at quarterback for Clemson after winning the job in the preseason.

But Vizzina left Saturday's game against Georgia Southern in the first quarter following an interception and did not return. Swinney said told the ACC Network at halftime he had planned to put Vizzina back in the game, but that the redshirt junior couldn't feel his elbow following an injury.

Enter Reynolds.

He fumbled at the Georgia Southern 10 on his first possession, but the more he played, the more Swinney liked.

Reynolds led five field goal drives and Clemson won 22-7, although the offense looked far from fluid.

Reynolds, who also saw spot duty in Clemson's 51-10 blowout loss to No. 11 LSU in the season opener, is 20 of 33 passing for 200 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

He has run for 29 yards on 19 carries.

Vizzina, the Frank Sinatra-loving quarterback who had been biding his time behind Cade Klubnik for the better part of three seasons, is back on the bench.

Although Vizzina has been healthy enough to practice this week, Swinney said the switch was production based.

Vizzina had earned the right to start after summer practice, but Swinney made it clear his ability to keep the job would be based on his production — and that he wasn't ready to give Vizzina a “lifetime contract.”

“It’s a tough situation, because you love these kids, you know? And I hadn’t lost any faith in CV. Not at all," Swinney said. “I think we’ve got a good situation. I think we can win with either one of them.”

Reynolds also excelled as a baseball player at Queen Creek High School in Arizona.

Reynolds originally committed to Arizona State to play baseball before reopening his recruiting process to explore his football options. He was selected for the Elite 11 finals in Los Angeles, where he competed against the top quarterbacks in the country and performed well, grabbing national attention.

Swinney said from a physical standpoint Reynolds reminds him of former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow.

“The fact that he’s been a two-sport star, this is the guy that’s going to walk to the plate in a tie ball game, two outs and 3-2 , and he’s going to hit the game-winner in a championship,” Swinney said. "That’s just who he is.”

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick said his staff spent time last year in the recruiting process studying Reynolds.

“Really athletic kid, very, very productive in some of the high school tape we saw,” Belichick said. “I’m sure he’s going to be a really good quarterback in the ACC and in college football. He’s very athletic, hard guy to tackle, has a good arm, can make all the throws.”

The Tar Heels are facing a Clemson team that has had a bumpy and unusual start to the season, the first with Chad Morris back as offensive coordinator.

First came the opening-night cauldron of playing at LSU in Lane Kiffin’s debut there in a nationally televised game and being knocked out by halftime. Then came another weather-delayed game against Georgia Southern.

“The information is what it is,” Belichick said. “We can’t do anything about it. We have what we have and we’ll do the best we can to try to figure out what we think they’ll do against us and how we need to play against them.”

Reynolds called the opportunity “exciting,” but added that it isn’t about him.

“We’re just trying to win games, and it’s about the team, and we’re just trying to do what we can and try to be 1-0 every single week,” Reynolds said.

Added Swinney: “He's going to make some mistakes and we're going to grow with him. But I think we have a special kid.”

UNC opened the season by beating mistake-prone TCU in Ireland behind a strong defensive showing, then overwhelmed East Tennessee State from the Championship Subdivision ranks last weekend. The Tar Heels are one of eight teams in the Bowl Subdivision ranks to allow 13 or fewer points through two games while also tallying seven sacks.

Now, for the second straight year, Belichick’s team plays its first ACC game of the season against the Tigers.

Last year, Clemson scored on a 75-yard touchdown pass on a trick play to start the game and scored 28 first-quarter points in a 38-10 win that put the initial problems in Belichick’s NFL-to-college transition on full display.

Sports Writer Aaron Beard in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, contributed to this report.

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