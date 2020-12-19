e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Books / Satyarthi’s new book suggests solutions to Covid-19 crisis

Satyarthi’s new book suggests solutions to Covid-19 crisis

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s new book discusses how the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the common way of life while suggesting solutions to the ongoing crisis triggered by the disease.

books Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 10:36 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale
New Delhi
Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s new book discusses how the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the common way of life while suggesting solutions to the ongoing crisis triggered by the disease.
Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s new book discusses how the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the common way of life while suggesting solutions to the ongoing crisis triggered by the disease.(Yahoo)
         

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s new book discusses how the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the common way of life while suggesting solutions to the ongoing crisis triggered by the disease.

The book titled ‘Covid-19: Sabhyata ka Sankat aur Samadhan’ (Covid-19: Crisis of Civilisation and Solutions) was launched online on Thursday by former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.

The Hindi book, published by Prabhat Prakashan, discusses how the pandemic has influenced the education system, business, politics, public safety, foreign policy, law, medicine, economy and development of countries.

“The words written in the book are not merely empty words but an important lesson for the present generation. The nuances and the attitudinal concepts shall be a treat to all the readers who relate to the idea of humanity,” Misra said in a statement.

Calling upon “globalisation of compassion” and a “supply chain of gratitude”, Satyarthi said he believes that during this period ordinary people, industrialists, healthcare providers, government machinery and social workers have done extraordinary humanitarian work.

He also pointed out the need to focus on children who are the “worst sufferers of economic, social and political violence”.

“The ongoing crisis is not only a health, economic or social crisis, but also a crisis of morality, justice and the entire civilisation. We must act with urgency and compassion, or we risk losing an entire generation of children.

“Around 1.5 billion children across the globe are affected by school closure and almost half of them do not have the access to online education. It is unfortunate that only 0.13 per cent of the USD 8 trillion global Covid response has been allocated to the most vulnerable,” the child rights activist underlined.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Sonia Gandhi meets section of Congress dissenters, looks to end crisis
Sonia Gandhi meets section of Congress dissenters, looks to end crisis
Find content on how agro-reforms help farmers on NaMo App, tweets PM Modi
Find content on how agro-reforms help farmers on NaMo App, tweets PM Modi
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari does a U-turn, says back in party fold
TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari does a U-turn, says back in party fold
Quota policy isn’t meant to deny merit: Supreme Court
Quota policy isn’t meant to deny merit: Supreme Court
BJP workers booked for putting up Jai Sree Ram banner at Kerala local body poll office
BJP workers booked for putting up Jai Sree Ram banner at Kerala local body poll office
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Latest Books News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In