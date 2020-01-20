Tintin, Mahabharata and Game of Thrones: 3 unforgettable book series you can give as gifts

books

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 17:43 IST

Reading is an extremely intimate experience. A good book has the power to transport a reader to a different world, away from the conundrums of daily life.

It allows readers to often learn something new, get insights into human nature - sometimes their own - and is the perfect fodder for conversation starters.

Book series take it a step further and sometimes see readers investing heavily in characters as plotlines develop, character arcs are formed and new developments are made with each new addition to the storyline.

A 2009 study by the University of Sussex even found that reading for just six minutes can reduce stress levels by up to 68%. In a world characterised by chaos and stress, book series can often allow for that quiet ‘me-time’ following a busy day at the office, or the perfect gateway to an alternate universe during a long weekend.

Books also make for some of the most popular things one can gift. We look at three unforgettable book series.

The Tintin Collection: The Adventures of Tintin

One of the most popular comic series of the 20th century, the 24-graphic novel series has been published in more than 70 languages. Created by cartoonist Georges Remi, who wrote under the pen name Herge, the series follows the adventures of Belgian reporter Tintin, aided by his faithful pooch Snowy, the cynical Captain Haddock and the intelligent but aurally impaired Professor Calculus. The novels also see the buffoonish detectives Thomson and Thompson making hilarious appearances from time to time.

1405278455

The series started with Tintin in the Land of the Soviets and includes such classics as Cigars of the Pharaoh, The Secret of the Unicorn and Tintin in Tibet. Tintin novels are timeless in their appeal and caters to readers of all ages.

The Mahabharata by Bibek Debroy

A series of 10 books, the translation by Indian economist and noted author Bibek Debroy is a good read for those who are not well versed in Sanskrit, the language used in the original text.

Debroy’s translation of the unabridged version of Mahabharata into English makes him only the third person ever to achieve the feat.

0143424785

The series, which started in 2010, concluded in 2014 and thrown light such lesser-known aspects such as what happened after Gandhari’s curse, the fate of the Pandavas after the battle of Kurukshetra.

It goes on to and looks at characters from the epic such as Arjuna’s grandson Parikshit and how he was killed by the king of serpents, Takshaka.

A Song of Ice and Fire - A Game of Thrones

The epic fantasy novels by American novelist George RR Martin spans seven novels (till date) and is one of the most popular book series in modern times, fuelled by the eight-season television series on HBO.

The series hasn’t till not reached its conclusion and Martin is writing the penultimate novel The Winds of Winter. Point -of-view narrative and death of favoured characters are signature styles of the novels .

0007477155

Game of Thrones follows three main storylines that have interwoven since the first book - a dynastic war among several powerful families to control Westeros, the threat of the supernatural Others from the North of the Wall and the ambitions of Daenerys Targaryen, the only living daughter of the erstwhile king of Westeros and her dragons.

A novel, known for its use of realism and fantasy, it has the power to transport readers through its detailed plotlines and makes for an interesting read.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter