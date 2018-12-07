Top 10 winter quotes by writers for inspiration this season

The winter season is a holdall of emotions that celebrates splendour, change, vulnerability and hope. The sight of the snow, the touch of the whirling winds, the aroma of hot beverages and the comfort of the woolens is the perfect #mood. We bring to you 10 evocative and soulful quotes on winters penned down by famous writers who not only understood the essence of the season but also embraced the brightness and darkness that it brings along to balance the beauty that is life.

The pine stays green in winter... wisdom in hardship. ~Norman Douglas

The winter solstice has always been special to me as a barren darkness that gives birth to a verdant future beyond imagination, a time of pain and withdrawal that produces something joyfully inconceivable, like a monarch butterfly masterfully extracting itself from the confines of its cocoon, bursting forth into unexpected glory. ~Gary Zukav

When all the world appears to be in a tumult, and nature itself is feeling the assault of climate change, the seasons retain their essential rhythm. Yes, fall gives us a premonition of winter, but then, winter, will be forced to relent, once again, to the new beginnings of soft greens, longer light, and the sweet air of spring. ~ Madeleine M. Kunin

Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face. ~Victor Hugo

In the depth of winter I finally learned that there was in me an invincible summer. ~Albert Camus

Winter is a season of recovery and preparation. ~Paul Theroux

In seed time learn, in harvest teach, in winter enjoy. ~William Blake

He who marvels at the beauty of the world in summer will find equal cause for wonder and admiration in winter. ~John Burroughs

We cling to our own point of view, as though everything depended on it. Yet our opinions have no permanence; like autumn and winter, they gradually pass away. ~Zhuangzi

I prefer winter and fall, when you feel the bone structure of the landscape. Something waits beneath it; the whole story doesn’t show. ~Andrew Wyeth

