London Mart to have The Baker’s Street as an exclusive floor for trendy cafes

India, 2nd November 2022: London Mart, the first theme-based mall in Delhi-NCR, coming up in Greater Noida (W), will dedicate one of its floors, named The Baker’s Street, to a wide range of international and domestic restaurant brands, housed together to offer a premium culinary experience. What sets London Mart apart from the host of shopping malls, is its aesthetics, recreating on every floor the luxurious ambiance of different corners of London.

With beautifully curated cafés, bakeries, and ice-cream parlors, the 3rd floor of London Mart, The Baker’s Street, will take the visitors away from the quotidian life in Noida to the thrilling experience of dining in London. The Baker's Street will showcase aspiring chefs and restaurateurs, who would infuse their innovative takes on cuisines in their own cozy space.

Sharing his thoughts on this initiative, theHead of Sales at London mart, Vipin Modi said, “With the initiative to bring the innovative concept of a theme-based mall in Greater Noida, we are proud to present London Mart, one of the finest commercial real estate projects in India. Catering to the demands of a cosmopolitan lifestyle, we have aesthetically designed spaces of all sizes to suit the varied needs of our investors.One of the major highlights of London Mart will be its 3rd Floor-The Baker’s Street, a one-stop spot for fine dining to a fun dining experience. At The Baker’s Street, we propose to bring international restaurant brands as well as unique concept restaurants and cafes by established and upcoming chefs for unparallel gourmet choices for people of NCR. We welcome everyone to relish the gala The Baker’s Street is going to be.”

In addition to offering unique fine dining experiences, The Baker’s Street will have a dedicated area to host events where the host could avail of the array of the choicest dishes served at the eateries. Further, celebrating the culinary arts, the mall will also have a dedicated space for hosting Blogger’s Events, where famous chefs and chefs of international repute will come and showcase their talent. The prospect has already enthused several notable chefs.

Situated in Buddha Chowk, Noida Extension (Greater Noida west), London Mart is one of the most exclusive malls in India. In the developing stage itself, this mall has attracted massive demand. Located at one of the most sought-after locations in the Delhi-NCR regions, at the heart of a huge IT and industrial hub, the mall will be easily accessible from all key areas of the city. Featuring major names in the market, the mall will be a symbol of luxury, presenting a one-of-a-kind experience for, both, consumers, and investors. A unique feature of the mall is that each floor is named after famous streets in London. The mall will host premium retail stores, office spaces, banquet halls, movie theatres, food courts, a hotel, a 10-screen multiplex, entertainment facilities, etc.

For more information, please visit:http://www.londonmartindia.co.in/

