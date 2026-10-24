Himachal announces 5% DA hike for government employees

Government employees in Himachal Pradesh have received a double boost ahead of Diwali as the government has increased the dearness allowance (DA) for employees from 45% to 50%, saying their contribution was crucial to the development of the state Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a press conference in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced 5% DA hike during a press conference in Shimla on Friday. The CM announced that additionally, regular Class-IV employees will receive an additional cash payment of ₹10,000 in November as part of the arrears resulting from a pay scale revision. The finance department also issued a notification regarding this on Friday.

The increased DA will be paid along with the October salary, while the arrears for Class-IV employees will be disbursed in November. The total increase in DA is 5%, which includes a 1% hike effective from July 1, 2023, and a 4% hike effective from January 1, 2024.

With this, the DA for employees has risen from 45% to 50%. Since the salary for October is payable in November, employees will receive the benefit of the increased DA in their November paychecks. This government decision will benefit over 3,50,000 employees and pensioners.

Separate orders for DA arrears

According to the finance department’s directive, the DA hike includes arrears covering the period from July 1, 2023, and January 1, 2024, up to September 30, 2026. However, separate orders will be issued regarding the specific method and timing for the payment of these outstanding amounts. For now, the notification provides for the payment of the increased DA in cash, starting with the salary for October 2026.

The DA hike means employees will receive an additional 5% of their basic salary as a dearness allowance. To put it simply, an employee with a basic salary of ₹40,000—who previously received ₹18,000 based on a 45% DA—will now receive ₹20,000 based on a 50% DA. This will result in an additional benefit of ₹2,000 every month.

Separate order for ₹10k payment to pensioners

The CM also announced a payment of ₹10,000 for pensioners. However, neither of the currently available orders explicitly mentions the procedure or the date for this payment to pensioners. Consequently, further clarification via a separate order is still awaited regarding the disbursement to pensioners.

Himachal to be self reliant by 2032: Sukhu

The state government aims to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant and among the country’s strongest and wealthiest states by 2032, while aspiring to make it the number one state in healthcare and education by 2030, said Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday while addressing a press conference in Shimla.

“The state is moving towards becoming self reliant by 2032 and had the revenue deficit grant (RDG) not stopped we would have achieved the same this year only. Through ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’ we focused on healthcare, education, rural economy, social security and economic reforms, rather than merely seeking political power,” he said. This comes amid the BJP targeting the state government for failing to fulfil its poll promises and stalling development in the state.

State govt to strengthen healthcare infra

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced that the state government to strengthen healthcare infrastructure will establish automated laboratory facilities at medical colleges, with an estimated investment of ₹28 crore to ₹30 crore.

Sukhu was addressing a press conference in Shimla on Friday where he listed the achievements and accomplishments of the state government in the fields of health, education, rural economy and social empowerment. He said the government was strengthening specialist services at district and zonal hospitals through its Adarsh Swasthya Sansthan initiative and expanding diagnostic facilities, including MRI services, beyond major medical colleges.

“By 2030, Himachal Pradesh will be the number one state in healthcare in the country. We are working to bring quality treatment and diagnostic facilities closer to people’s homes,” Sukhu said.