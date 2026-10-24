Lakhimpur Kheri trial gets new prosecutor and district judge after Supreme Court order
The Supreme Court has been closely monitoring Lakhimpur Kheri’s Tikunia violence case since 2021 and has been seeking monthly status reports
LUCKNOW The ongoing trial in the October 3, 2021, Lakhimpur Kheri violence case — in which Ashish Mishra, son of former Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, is the prime accused — is set for a course correction after the state government appointed a new public prosecutor.
The trial will take place in the court of new district judge Lokesh Rai, who was appointed on October 14.
The state government has appointed advocate Kapil Katiyar, who is also a government advocate, as special public prosecutor to represent the state in court, replacing public prosecutor Prabhakar Brahm Mishra, who was holding charge of additional district government counsel (ADGC).
In another major change, Allahabad high court has appointed Lokesh Rai as new district and sessions judge, Lakhimpur Kheri, replacing Shiv Kumar Singh.
Both changes come in the backdrop of the September 22, 2026, hearing in the Supreme Court. The bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed orders on an application moved by victims’ families through senior advocate Prashant Bhushan.
Following arguments in court, the apex court had sought a report from the chief justice of Allahabad high court on allegations against the trial judge and directed the UP government to replace the public prosecutor with a senior, experienced one.
The Supreme Court has been closely monitoring Lakhimpur Kheri’s Tikunia violence case since 2021 and has been seeking monthly status reports.
The case is listed for next hearing in the Supreme Court on October 26.
On October 3, 2021, a car allegedly owned by former Union minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ ran over five people during a farmers’ protest in Tikunia, triggering violence that killed three more people. In all, eight dead — four farmers, a journalist and three others.
On October 4, 2021, police filed FIR no. 219 against the then minister’s son Ashish Mishra and 13 others.
The same day, police filed a second FIR no. 220 against seven farmers, charging them under Sections 302 (murder), 324 (voluntary causing hurt), rioting, unlawful assembly, grievous hurt, criminal intimidation, abetment, offering bribe, based on a complaint by BJP leader Sumit Jaiswal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPawan Dixit
Pawan Dixit, Assistant Editor, brings over 20 years of frontline reporting experience to the newsroom. A specialist on Uttar Pradesh politics and governance, he has reported from the ground across the state’s most consequential stories. He cut his teeth in eastern UP, spending 15 years covering the region. Based in Varanasi, he reported the 2012 UP Assembly polls and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that reshaped the state’s political map. Moving to Lucknow in 2016, he has since led coverage of the 2017 and 2022 UP Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. His reporting tracks the BJP’s strategy, opposition moves, and voter sentiment across all 75 districts. Pawan has been a constant presence in Ayodhya since 2016. He reported the entire arc of the Ram Mandir movement — from the legal fight to the Supreme Court verdict, through temple construction, to the inauguration. He continues to track every development at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. On the state beat, he covers the BJP, the Industrial Development Department, and handles key outstation political assignments. He also reports major cases from the district court, Lucknow bench of the High Court, and the State Information Commission. Along with this, he also reports on NGT's important decisions related to UP. Known for sharp sourcing and clear analysis, Pawan connects politics, policy, infrastructure and faith — the forces driving UP today. He has reported developments in Ayodhya and Ram Mandir movement since 2016. The Supreme Court's Ram Mandir verdict, temple construction and the its opening have been reported by him. He reports all developments in Ayodhya and Ram Mandir Trust. He covers state BJP, Industrial development department, outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commissionRead More