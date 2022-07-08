Shabd.in Introduces Highest Royalty Self-Publishing Package

Shabd.in, a newly launched online publishing and printing platform announced its business operations in May 2022. The publishing and printing platform publishes and prints in two languages as of now, both online and in paperback format, with other Indian languages in pipeline.

In our conversation with the CEO, MD, and founder of Shabd, Mr. Amitesh Misra gave us a vision about the new literary venture, “We all love books and the idea of writing, so we wanted to create a platform for the Indian writers out there of every age group who has a dream of becoming a published author in any Indian language in genuine prices, earn royalty with complete transparency in an easy way all from the comfort of their home.”

Shabd.in provides four packages, two dedicated to publishing and printing of books and two dedicated towards advertising and marketing. “We have a skilled team of profession writers, authors, reviewers, influencers, and designers to help our clients all in through the journey, not only that we have implemented new and modern techniques of marketing strategies that can ensure the best of results and market exposure to our published authors.” Mr. Misra added.

Shabd also very notably offers the highest amount of royalty in the publishing industry, i.e. 80%. Also, interestingly, here the author decides the royalty first and then the final price of the book is calculated. You can also choose whether to publish your book as free or as paid. The book takes only a day to go live on Shabd.

Apart from this, Shabd also offers a lot of books for the readers out there. There are hundreds of books on the platform that can be read for free without spending a dime. Also, in extracurricular activities on the platform, numerous daily, weekly and monthly competitions for all age groups get organized with lucrative prizes.

Shabd.in does appear to be the new shining shark in the Indian publishing industry with creative and sharp fangs ready to penetrate the market of words. They’re in the market to stay for long, and we’re quite sure about that.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.