An iconic Bollywood spoof video on this week’s WTF

What if the Gabbar Singhs and Chulbul Pandeys of Bollywood were women? ‘If Iconic Bollywood Characters Were Women’ by Girliyapa is a highly recommended video to get some perspective!

Parenting memes among many other relatable and funny things on Twisted Doodles, run by a mother to twin toddlers.

i love blocking little suar boys off my twitter — Imaan Sheikh 🌈 (@sheikhimaan) March 20, 2018

Of all the hilarious women on Twitter calling out sexism and other social issues through humour, Imaan Sheikh (@sheikhimaan) takes the cake for having the best jokes.

