An iconic Bollywood spoof video on this week’s WTF
We’ve got your Sunday internet binge sortedbrunch Updated: Mar 24, 2018 21:55 IST
Watch
What if the Gabbar Singhs and Chulbul Pandeys of Bollywood were women? ‘If Iconic Bollywood Characters Were Women’ by Girliyapa is a highly recommended video to get some perspective!
Tap
Parenting memes among many other relatable and funny things on Twisted Doodles, run by a mother to twin toddlers.
Follow
i love blocking little suar boys off my twitter— Imaan Sheikh 🌈 (@sheikhimaan) March 20, 2018
Of all the hilarious women on Twitter calling out sexism and other social issues through humour, Imaan Sheikh (@sheikhimaan) takes the cake for having the best jokes.
From HT Brunch, March 25, 2018
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch