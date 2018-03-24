 An iconic Bollywood spoof video on this week’s WTF | brunch | boc | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

An iconic Bollywood spoof video on this week’s WTF

We’ve got your Sunday internet binge sorted

brunch Updated: Mar 24, 2018 21:55 IST
Team HT Brunch
What to watch, tap, follow this week
What to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

What if the Gabbar Singhs and Chulbul Pandeys of Bollywood were women? ‘If Iconic Bollywood Characters Were Women’ by Girliyapa is a highly recommended video to get some perspective!

Tap

Can’t argue with that. #parenting #toddlers #dinosaurs

A post shared by Twisteddoodles (@twisteddoodles) on

Parenting memes among many other relatable and funny things on Twisted Doodles, run by a mother to twin toddlers.

Follow

Of all the hilarious women on Twitter calling out sexism and other social issues through humour, Imaan Sheikh (@sheikhimaan) takes the cake for having the best jokes.

From HT Brunch, March 25, 2018

