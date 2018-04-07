Baby vibes and political satire on your WTF list this week

Watch

Refresh your playlist with this fun, trippy song Sajni by Strings. The video has a retro vibe that is a treat to the eyes!

Tap

More positivity on your Insta feed with Baby Lovers (@_babyplanet_). From chasing bubbles with their pets to playing with their food, you’ll find the most adorable babies to make your weekend a smiley one.

Follow

2019 would be won by anyone who can convince India ki...

'Na Leak Karoonga,

Na Leak Karne Doonga' 💪

💧💧💧💧💧💧😋 pic.twitter.com/Ec1UfnnQuq — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) March 29, 2018

Political satire at its best. Follow Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) for a dose of sass and a sarcasm game that’s totally on point.

From HT Brunch, April 8, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch