Baby vibes and political satire on your WTF list this week

Your weekend Internet binge is sorted here

brunch Updated: Apr 07, 2018 21:16 IST
Team HT Brunch
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this weekend
Watch

Refresh your playlist with this fun, trippy song Sajni by Strings. The video has a retro vibe that is a treat to the eyes!

Tap

More positivity on your Insta feed with Baby Lovers (@_babyplanet_). From chasing bubbles with their pets to playing with their food, you’ll find the most adorable babies to make your weekend a smiley one.

Follow

Political satire at its best. Follow Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) for a dose of sass and a sarcasm game that’s totally on point.

From HT Brunch, April 8, 2018

