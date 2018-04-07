Baby vibes and political satire on your WTF list this week
Watch
Refresh your playlist with this fun, trippy song Sajni by Strings. The video has a retro vibe that is a treat to the eyes!
Tap
More positivity on your Insta feed with Baby Lovers (@_babyplanet_). From chasing bubbles with their pets to playing with their food, you’ll find the most adorable babies to make your weekend a smiley one.
Follow
2019 would be won by anyone who can convince India ki...— Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) March 29, 2018
'Na Leak Karoonga,
Na Leak Karne Doonga' 💪
💧💧💧💧💧💧😋 pic.twitter.com/Ec1UfnnQuq
Political satire at its best. Follow Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) for a dose of sass and a sarcasm game that’s totally on point.
