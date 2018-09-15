Beauty buzzwords of 2018 that you must know

1. For the Geisha Effect: Just-bitten lips

Just-bitten lips

This bold and beautiful lip trend is an easy one to pull off and can look great, be it day or night. All you need is a raspberry tone lip tint to go on the base and further smudge the inner lining of your lips with a deeper tone of red.

Picked by: Aakriti Kochar, celebrity make-up artist specialising in bridal make-up

2. To shine bright like a diamond: Disco ball eyes

Disco ball eyes

Disco ball eyes refer to the art of decking up one’s eyes with all kind of studs, sparkle and shine. Keep those metallic kits ready and jazz up before a party!

Picked by: Aakriti Kochar

3. Dramatic flare:Cut crease

Cut crease eyes

You can jazz up your eyeshadow for a more dramatic look using a concealer or a lighter colour foundation above your eyelid to ‘cut’ the crease, while accentuating and adding depth to the eyes.

Picked by: Rashmi Shastri, celebrity hair and make-up artist

4. Glitter like gold: Kilowatt glow

Kilowatt glow

The buzzword is an inspiration from Rihanna’s Fenty beauty range. The kilowatt glow refers to the golden glow that is so intense that it looks almost electrifying.

Picked by: Vidya Tikari, make-up artist and beauty educator

5. To look dolled up: Twiggy lashes

Twiggy lashes

The 60s are making a comeback in the beauty scene with twiggy lashes. Referring to the model Twiggy who bought in this trend, the eyelashes are made clumpy with the help of mascara rather than separating them.

Picked by: Vidya Tikari

From HT Brunch, September 16, 2018

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 19:52 IST