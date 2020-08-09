Bollywood lyricists singing in a video asking for credit where due, funny baby videos...in this week’s WTF
15 Bollywood lyricists have come up with a fun song called Credit De Do Yaar, making an earnest plea to all those who strip songwriters off their due credit. Good to watch, and makes a statement.
Whether you’ve got a funny video of your toddler that you wish to share or want to watch few, check out @baby.video.s
@lady_gabbar’s tweets offer tongue-in-cheek takes on life
Fleets disappearing like Bombay roads during monsoon pic.twitter.com/59IICD3vvF— Ankita (@lady_gabbar) August 4, 2020
