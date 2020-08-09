e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / Bollywood lyricists singing in a video asking for credit where due, funny baby videos...in this week’s WTF

Bollywood lyricists singing in a video asking for credit where due, funny baby videos...in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Aug 09, 2020 08:27 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Watch the cute song Credit De Do Yaar on YouTube and scroll through @baby.video.s handle on Insta
Watch the cute song Credit De Do Yaar on YouTube and scroll through @baby.video.s handle on Insta
         

Watch

15 Bollywood lyricists have come up with a fun song called Credit De Do Yaar, making an earnest plea to all those who strip songwriters off their due credit. Good to watch, and makes a statement.

 

Tap

Whether you’ve got a funny video of your toddler that you wish to share or want to watch few, check out @baby.video.s

 

View this post on Instagram

Awww so cute..😍❤ . . . . . . . . . . . . . #baby #babygirl #scary #scared #babyvideo #babyvideos #babyvine #babyvines #babyrun #street #girl #cute #sweet #baby.video #thanks #baby #babygirl #scary #scared #babyvideo #babyvideos #babyvine #babyvines #babyrun #street #girl #cute #sweet #baby.video #thanks . #baby #babygirl #girl #cry #crying #cute #cutie #babyvideo #babyvideos #babyvine #babyvines #sweet #babys #thanks #Baby #babyboy #babylaugh #babylove #babylaughs #babylaughing #laugh #babyvine #babyvines #babyvideo #babyvideos #baby.videos #thanks#baby #love #cute #babyboy #theeth #laugh #laughing #love #loveit #babyvine #babyvines #babyvideo #babyvideos #thanks#baby #babygirl #babyvine ❤️

A post shared by Funny Baby's (@baby.video.s) on

Follow

@lady_gabbar’s tweets offer tongue-in-cheek takes on life

 

Follow @kkuenzang on Twitter 

From HT Brunch, August 9, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
7 killed in fire at hotel being used as Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada
7 killed in fire at hotel being used as Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada
Kozhikode plane crash: Flight was shaking, it was a nightmare, recount survivors
Kozhikode plane crash: Flight was shaking, it was a nightmare, recount survivors
13 districts account for 1 in seven Covid-19 deaths in India
13 districts account for 1 in seven Covid-19 deaths in India
BJP worker out on morning walk fired upon in Budgam, third attack in 5 days
BJP worker out on morning walk fired upon in Budgam, third attack in 5 days
350 police officers in quarantine to make up August 15 guard of honour
350 police officers in quarantine to make up August 15 guard of honour
Part of parameter wall demolished, cockpit cut open to pull out pilots: Rescuers
Part of parameter wall demolished, cockpit cut open to pull out pilots: Rescuers
‘No apologies’: Malaysia ex-PM on speech that hurt palm oil export to India
‘No apologies’: Malaysia ex-PM on speech that hurt palm oil export to India
‘It was difficult for me’: Akhtar names India batsman who played him easily
‘It was difficult for me’: Akhtar names India batsman who played him easily
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In