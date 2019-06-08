CelebsPick: My boldest joke ever!

All about my mother

Punya Arora

Punya Arora

“I do a set called ‘Meri Maa Ki’, which is inspired by a true story and talks about how my mother is a single parent and how I never met my dad. But, I go on to touch upon socially relevant topics like female infanticide and dowry through the lens of comedy.”

The abyss of Indian economy

Vasu Primlani

Vasu Primlani ( Credit )

“I did a set on demonetisation, which at the time, was pretty bold. It was one of the most viral videos, shared internationally between Belgium, France, Norway, USA, Canada and India.”

The girls’ night out

Neha Bobde

Neha Bodbe

“I do this set on going out for ladies night, touching upon topics that deal with India’s rape culture, policing of women and how they’re often objectified by the men around them, even though ladies night is the one time when women should be outnumbering men! I think it’s bold because I address how women become selling points for getting more men instead of free booze.”

What’s in a name?

Ssumier Pasricha

Ssumier Pasricha

“One of the boldest videos I did was in favour of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, when everyone had a problem with them naming their son Taimur. I spoke about how a name is not a certificate for anyone’s character. I was trolled for it! My manager started getting threats and he asked me to take down the video. I wonder what would happen if R.K. Laxman was working in the times of the Internet...”

Politically correct

Sonali Thakker

Sonali Thakker

“Dr. Ambedkar’s favourite movie was probably Caste Away. It touches upon a sensitive theme like caste but does so with a witty play on the words, which makes this a fairly heavy theme lighter. That’s what humour is for, right?”

Follow @VijDrishti on Twitter

From HT Brunch, June 9, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 21:17 IST