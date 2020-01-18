CelebsPick: 5 books to read on a long weekend

brunch

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 21:49 IST

Chill with thrill

The Jack Reacher series

“Any novel by Lee Child that features his iconic character Jack Reacher makes for a great lazy weekend read. These are fast-paced, simply-written and extremely thrilling. So for me, I would curl up in bed with a Jack Reacher adventure with a cup of coffee and read away if I had a free weekend!” —Bilal Siddiqi

Irish delight

Normal people

“Normal People by Sally Rooney is a short book but extremely poignant coming-of-age novel about two Irish teens. If you enjoyed perks of being a wallflower this is one book you’ll love!

—Gurmehar Kaur

Timeless appeal

Pather Panchali

“In a world as crammed with events and the unrelenting noise of social media, it is nice to return to a writer like Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay. In this new edition of Pather Panchali (Song of the Road) in Rimi’s translation, one lives among trees and children, a world that hasn’t almost been touched by the poison of capitalism. I find myself closing my eyes between paragraphs, calmed by Bandopadhyay’s writing, but also to live in it for as long as I can.”

—Sumana Roy

Sister act

Celestial Bodies

“Jokha Alharthi won the Man Booker International Prize 2019 for her novel Celestial Bodies. Told through the stories of three sisters in the village of al-Awafi in Oman, it tells of change and continuity through the daily process of living, which resonates deeply with life in India. I loved the pace of this book, and the rhythm of its storytelling.”

—Namita Gokhale

In retrospect

The Body Myth

“I’d recommend Rheaa Mukherjee’s The Body Myth. This is because it will make you re-examine things you thought you knew well: illness, extra-marital love, philosophy. And the best time to have your moorings shaken is when you can cut off from the world and just read...”

—Arunava Sinha

From HT Brunch, January 19, 2020

