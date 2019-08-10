CelebsPick: 5 shows to add to your binge-watch list

brunch

Peaky Blinders

“All seasons have been executed beautifully. However, since it was a British show, a lot of the political connections were missed. Still, it is by far one of the most brilliant shows I have seen.”

—Lakshmi Manchu

Made in Heaven

“I loved Made in Heaven and finished watching the whole season in one night at around 6:30am. I called and messaged everyone from the show like a possessed human!”—Sayani Gupta

Chernobyl

“Chernobyl is a breathtaking dramatisation of the horrors and chaos following a nuclear power plant disaster. Like many people, I thought I had an idea of what happened following the Chernobyl nuclear power plant tragedy in 1986. But, I realised I didn’t have a clue.”

—Tisca Chopra

Big Little Lies

“The performances by all the women were spectacular in Big Little Lies. Is there anything that Meryl Streep cannot do? I absolutely loved the dynamic between her and Nicole Kidman.”—Angad Bedi

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

“It’s a show set in 1950s and follows the story of a woman who is doing stand-up. The candy-coloured set, the witty dialogues, everything about the show is great! I can’t imagine how difficult it must’ve been for the protagonist to follow her passion because the only women who were doing stand-up were either ‘fat or ugly’. But, this beautiful show portrays that women do not have to be one or the other, debunking several stereotypes that are often associated with women.”

—Adah Sharma

