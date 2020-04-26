e-paper
Celebspick: Learning a new skill while in quarantine

Celebspick: Learning a new skill while in quarantine

Five famous faces pick up a new talent during lockdown. You can too!

brunch Updated: Apr 26, 2020 01:12 IST
Dhara Vora Sabhnani
Dhara Vora Sabhnani
Learn organic living

Bhumi Pednekar, actor

“My mom and I always wanted to have a hydroponics garden where we grow our own vegetables. This lockdown has made me get into learning the science of hydroponics and understand the essence of what conservation of environment can truly mean. I’m proud that our garden can now produce food for two days of the week!”

Master a musical instrument

Kaneez Surka, stand-up and improv artiste

“Just before the lockdown, my mother gifted me a kalimba (African thumb piano). My friend [musician] Ankur Tewari recently posted an image of his and he is now going to teach me to play it! Playing musical instruments is a great exercise for your brain.”

Try out photography

Sanjay Garg, fashion designer

“In addition to cooking and watching documentaries, I have started learning photography. I am an extremely visual person. Some of my earlier collections were photographed by me. I have always tried to explore and evolve through different mediums of expression – be it film, music or photography – each is important in its own way.”

So, you’ve always wanted to cook?

Armaan Malik, singer and songwriter

“Quarantine period is not a productivity challenge! I’ve always loved helping in the kitchen so, I’ve started learning how to cook simple dishes. I am very good at making scrambled eggs but now I have nailed Spaghetti Aglio e Olio. Next I plan to learn some Indian dishes like yellow dal and bhindi ki sabzi from my mom.”

Sketch away the Blues

Hina Khan, actor

“Sketching is something that I love doing in my free time. It helps me enhance my creativity to the best and it is something, which is so free-flowing, that it is an easy mind diverting activity, which is really useful during these times. I feel that art is a true form of expression of one’s feelings and emotions, so through my sketches I have been trying to emote all that I am feeling, which in turn has helped lighten my mind.”

From HT Brunch, April 26, 2020

