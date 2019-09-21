New Delhi -°C
Dating memes, heartwarming cross border stories on this week: Brunch WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits
A cute short story, By Chance, about an Indian Muslim girl and a Pakistani Hindu boy’s meeting in Dhaka will warm your hearts this Sunday.
Hilarious and relatable memes for all generations! Tag your friends on dating, friendships and life on Your Sassy Ex (@yoursassyex)
#mealprep with this veggie loaded frittata— Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) September 16, 2019
Recipe: https://t.co/3F41fOD5UK pic.twitter.com/P77iCZis0h
Who said Twitter can’t be aesthetically pleasing too? Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) has recipes and inspiration for the weekend.
From HT Brunch, September 22, 2019
First Published: Sep 21, 2019
