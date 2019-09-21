e-paper
Saturday, Sep 21, 2019

Dating memes, heartwarming cross border stories on this week: Brunch WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:19 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week
         

Watch

A cute short story, By Chance, about an Indian Muslim girl and a Pakistani Hindu boy’s meeting in Dhaka will warm your hearts this Sunday.

Tap

View this post on Instagram

This is me being casual 💁🏻‍♀️💃🏻

A post shared by Your Sassy Ex (@yoursassyex) on

Hilarious and relatable memes for all generations! Tag your friends on dating, friendships and life on Your Sassy Ex (@yoursassyex)

Follow

 

Who said Twitter can’t be aesthetically pleasing too? Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) has recipes and inspiration for the weekend.

From HT Brunch, September 22, 2019

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 21:16 IST

