Designer Ritu Kumar reveals her biggest fashion faux pas
The veteran designer reveals her love for wantons, Indian Classical music, and that one thing she never leaves her home withoutbrunch Updated: Apr 21, 2018 21:15 IST
- Date of birth: November 11
- Sun Sign: Scorpio
- Place of birth: Amritsar
- School/college: Loreto Convent, Tara Hall, Shimla/ Lady Irwin College, New Delhi and Radcliffe College, USA
- First break: When I got a scholarship to go to Radcliffe College to study history of art
- High point of your life: Discovering the crafts around Kolkata, which set me off on an enriching journey
- Low point of your life: The lack of knowledge about where to find what
If not a designer, what would you have been?
An artist.
Which are the brands that you choose to wear?
I get my blazers from Armani, trousers from Max Mara. And for Indian I wear my own brand mostly.
Your biggest fashion faux pas...?
When I was a teenager, I used to dress like Twiggy and looked terrible!
What’s your favourite music on the ramp?
Indian classical instrumental music.
A customised drink for you would contain...?
Khus syrup.
What would you be seen nibbling on at a party?
Wontons!
Three closet essentials…?
Kurta, churidar, jeans and a jacket – there, I gave you four!
When you are not working, you are...?
Painting, reading and listening to music.
Instagram, Twitter or Snapchat, which is your go-to app and why?
Facebook, as I’m on it and therefore habituated to it!
One thing that you never leave your house without is...?
My handbag.
How do you unwind?
By listening to music.
A movie premiere or a book launch, which one you are likely to be spotted at and why?
A book launch, as I like reading.
Your advice to budding designers would be...?
Don’t be in too much of a hurry. This world is very tough.
- Movie: Pride & Prejudice (2005)
- Drink: Nimbu pani
- Holiday destination: Paris
- Book: Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
- Cuisine: Chinese
From HT Brunch, April 22, 2018
