Designer Ritu Kumar reveals her biggest fashion faux pas

All about Ritu Date of birth: November 11

Sun Sign: Scorpio

Place of birth: Amritsar

School/college: Loreto Convent, Tara Hall, Shimla/ Lady Irwin College, New Delhi and Radcliffe College, USA

First break: When I got a scholarship to go to Radcliffe College to study history of art

High point of your life: Discovering the crafts around Kolkata, which set me off on an enriching journey

Low point of your life: The lack of knowledge about where to find what

If not a designer, what would you have been?

An artist.

Which are the brands that you choose to wear?

I get my blazers from Armani, trousers from Max Mara. And for Indian I wear my own brand mostly.

Your biggest fashion faux pas...?

When I was a teenager, I used to dress like Twiggy and looked terrible!

What’s your favourite music on the ramp?

Indian classical instrumental music.

A customised drink for you would contain...?

Khus syrup.

What would you be seen nibbling on at a party?

Wontons!

Three closet essentials…?

Kurta, churidar, jeans and a jacket – there, I gave you four!

When you are not working, you are...?

Painting, reading and listening to music.

Instagram, Twitter or Snapchat, which is your go-to app and why?

Facebook, as I’m on it and therefore habituated to it!

One thing that you never leave your house without is...?

My handbag.

How do you unwind?

By listening to music.

A movie premiere or a book launch, which one you are likely to be spotted at and why?

A book launch, as I like reading.

Your advice to budding designers would be...?

Don’t be in too much of a hurry. This world is very tough.

Ritu’s favourites Movie: Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Drink: Nimbu pani

Holiday destination: Paris

Book: Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Cuisine: Chinese

From HT Brunch, April 22, 2018

