Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Directors Cut: Ace filmmakers reveal what makes creating content for Web more interesting!

brunch Updated: Dec 21, 2019 22:50 IST
Ananya Ghosh
Ananya Ghosh
Hindustan Times
         

Invest your time

Hindustantimes

The Family Man

“Unlike in movies, here we don’t have the rush to move from one plot point to the other. It gives you the luxury to pause in that world for a while and invest yourself in it. That’s the reason in The Family Man we could shoot one single 13-minute long shot for one of the action sequences, something that would be very difficult to pull off in a movie.” —Raj & DK, Directors

Narrative promise

Hindustantimes

Criminal Justice

“While creating a story for a streaming platform, the premise of the narrative takes centre stage. A movie has to be wrapped up within two or three hours, but a show can range between five and 10 episodes.” —Tigmanshu Dhulia, Director

Long form cinema

Hindustantimes

Hostages

“Web series is a kind of long form cinema. The only difference is I have to be quicker because I’ve to shoot more, and the long/wide shot has to be used more sparingly because most of the viewing will be done on laptop or phone.”

—Sudhir Mishra, Director

Secondary characters’ arc

Hindustantimes

Sacred Games

“If Sacred Games would’ve been a movie, it would have been just about Gaitonde and Sartaj Singh. Being a series, it allowed characters like Bunty, Subhadra, Kukoo and Majid to develop.”

—Anurag Kashyap, Co-director

Complex storytelling

Hindustantimes

Made in Heaven

We had a show with an ensemble cast and additional new tracks (new stories) in each episode. So we had to make sure there was a seamless connection to the ongoing main leads’ tracks – far more complex than a movie, and equally fun!”

—Zoya Akhtar, Co-director

From HT Brunch, December 22, 2019

