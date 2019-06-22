Fashion edit: Monsoon dressing made easy

Whether you hate it or love it, a practical wardrobe is essential to sail (literally in some parts of the country!) through the drenched, humid months of the monsoon season.

Fashion designer Nachiket Barve suggests going for breathable fabrics like voile and poplin that dry out fast. He also adds: “Be sure of the colour-fastness of what you wear. After all, you don’t want to leave marks on your office and car seats when you sit on them in clothes drenched in the rain.”

Celebrity stylist Rishi Raj makes a case for colours. “You can really stand out in zingy pop hues and prints against the greys surrounding you,” he says.

He adds: “It’s good to see loose pyjama-style track pants metamorphose into svelte fashionwear and they are definitely a better option than denims for the monsoon because they are light and dry easily, whereas denims just get heavier and soggier.”

Make the sports bra your new top

By Rishi Raj, celebrity stylist

A sports bra can now easily replace a basic top as a layering option and even as a quirky sari blouse. So let your imagination run wild, mix and match as per your mood on that rainy day. Here’s how you can carry it off in style:

1. Given the silhouette of this look is literally a second skin, you need to be fit to be able to carry it off.

2. You can wear the top anywhere, unless it’s a board meeting!

3. Keep your accessories minimal and ensure they are not reactive to water. Also, avoid fabric accessories as they get soggy and might leave stains.

(On Radhika) Windcheater, sports bra and tights, Adidas; shoes, Crocs. (On Rajat) T-shirt, track pants, windcheater and sneakers, Adidas; watch, Fitbit Versa ( Shivamm Paathak )

Chuck denims and slip into track pants

By Rishi Raj, celebrity stylist

Baggy, pyjama-style track pants can easily replace denims when stepping out in the rains. Pair them with tee and windcheater to get monsoon- ready. Here’s how you can wear these outdoors:

1. Style this look with an outwear, like a windcheater that you can drape and style in different ways.

2. Keep the accessories waterproof. A nice pop of colour in a watch or shoes can add some sass.

3. Given that athleisure is pretty popular and acceptable in most scenarios these days, I’d say wear it according to your individual style sense.

Go for colour to beat the dreariness

By Nachiket Barve, fashion designer

Bright colours are known to uplift the mood and an added pop of colour is an instant enhancer, especially in the gloomy monsoon weather. Shades of lime, a bright coral, acid yellow and neon pinks are some hues that take well to the humidity. Just ensure the upper garment is bright-hued and bottomwear is in deeper hues so they don’t get soiled. Here’s how to make bright colours your best friends this season:

For her:

1. This look comprising a tank top paired with pop-hued culottes and a quirky jacket can be carried from the gym to a lunch date.

2. If you’re top-heavy or curvy, you must avoid this look.

3. Keep the hair and make-up clean and simple. Loud make-up like red lips and smokey eyes are a strict no no!

4. The only accessory this look will need is a nice handbag.

(On Radhika) Tank top, H&M; jackets and culottes, Only; sneakers, Adidas . (On Rajat) T-shirt, Jack&Jones; jacket, Adidas; denims, Numero Uno; shoes, Christian Louboutin; watch, Fitbit Versa ( Shivamm Paathak )

For him:

1. This simple tee-bottoms-and-hoodie ensemble works for someone who is skinny or athletic.

2. Pop hues like lime, orange and aqua look nice on guys and these can be paired with bottomwear in deep grey, tan or navy hues.

3. You can easily pull off this look at a brunch, a road trip and a weekend out with friends. If your workplace allows casual wear then this can surely work there as well!

Ladies, skip long skirts and slip into shorts

By Amy Billimoria, fashion designer

T-shirt, Only; Denim shorts, H&M; sneakers, Adidas Superstars; watch, Swatch; umbrella, United Colors of Benetton ( Shivamm Paathak )

This look, comprising shorts, tee and a colourful umbrella, is fuss-free and cool. Do keep these three things in mind to make it work:

1. This look is ideal when you are stepping out to shop or simply want to hang out with friends as it helps you move around in a carefree way without having to bother about saving your clothes from the downpour.

2. It works for all frames too! You can pick various lengths of shorts according to your preference.

3. For the footwear, just put on a pair of rubber boots or Crocs to dress it up!

Men, pick the right shorts!

By Rocky Star, fashion designer

Shirt, jacket and shorts, Zara; sneakers, Pull&Bear; watch, Fitbit Versa ( Shivamm Paathak )

Shorts work for all body types but their length and the fit is crucial. Here are three ways you can make them work when it pours:

1. If you are slim, go for shorts that end a little above the knee. Those who are chubby must wear shorts that are not too tight and end a little below the knee.

2. A pair of shorts with polo shirt and loafers will make you look good on a rainy afternoon on the weekends. You can also wear it for an evening out with a button-down shirt.

3. A mix of basic shades of black, blue, grey and beige can be good to begin with. You can also wear maroon in the evening. If you wear printed shorts (checks and stripes) these can be paired with any basic coloured shirt in your wardrobe.

Stay slick in jumpsuits

By Rick Roy, stylist and costume designer

Jumpsuit, FabAlley; sneakers, Lacoste; watch, Swatch; umbrella, United Colors of Benetton; tote bag, Michael Kors ( Shivamm Paathak )

How to make the most of a jumpsuit when it’s pouring...

1. Go for a slightly flared jumpsuit rather than a fitted one when stepping out in the rains. Pull on a rubber band on the edges of the pants so you can pull it up and save the edges from getting soiled. If it does get soiled, do a nice fold up so that it looks styled.

2. In terms of a body frame, this kind of a jumpsuit works mostly on a slimmer body type. These are not particularly flattering for those who are chubby.

3. However, a cinched-waist jumpsuit works for curvy women. Pair this jumpsuit with bright-hued accessories like a nice bag for the monsoons.

Love thy layers

By Jenjum Gadi, fashion designer

Bikini top, H&M; pants, Vero Moda; dress, Zara; sneakers, Stella McCartney for Adidas ( Shivamm Paathak )

5 ways to avoid embarrassing problems caused by humidity – a big problem in monsoon:

1. Wear athleisure when you can, as sportswear-inspired clothing absorbs sweat easily, dries quickly and also doesn’t leave sweat patches.

2. Avoid wearing anything that’s difficult to manage and can get all messy in the rain, like drapes and ruffles. Pick simple layering.

3. Wear outfits that are made from fabrics with fast colours, as excessive sweating can lead to colour bleeding.

4. Choose clothes in natural fabrics like high-quality cotton and bamboo fibre as these allows the body to breathe and don’t turn transparent very easily.

5. Avoid wearing contrasting undergarments as those could be visible if your clothes get wet. Pick seamless, simpler colours. Footwear which has plastic or is made of nylon and polyester fibres will keep your feet dry.

From HT Brunch, June 23, 2019

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 23:01 IST