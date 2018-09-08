Fashion icon Iris Apfel on this week’s Watch, Tap, Follow

Watch

Jennifer Lopez sizzling the stage with her performances on hit songs like Waiting For Tonight at the 2018 Video Music Awards in New York City. Dance inspiration at its best!

Tap

Fashion icon Iris Apfel’s quirky style and absolutely nonchalant feed is a delight. Her vibe (@iris.apfel) will give you the energy to be your own person.

Follow

Seems legit. pic.twitter.com/s9oCSysShq — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) September 5, 2018

All kinds of hilarious memes and facepalm worthy content that even you can contribute to on You Had One Job! (@_youhadonejob1)

From HT Brunch, September 9, 2018

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 20:24 IST