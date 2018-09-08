Fashion icon Iris Apfel on this week’s Watch, Tap, Follow
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Sep 08, 2018 21:21 IST
Watch
Jennifer Lopez sizzling the stage with her performances on hit songs like Waiting For Tonight at the 2018 Video Music Awards in New York City. Dance inspiration at its best!
Tap
Fashion icon Iris Apfel’s quirky style and absolutely nonchalant feed is a delight. Her vibe (@iris.apfel) will give you the energy to be your own person.
Follow
Seems legit. pic.twitter.com/s9oCSysShq— You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) September 5, 2018
All kinds of hilarious memes and facepalm worthy content that even you can contribute to on You Had One Job! (@_youhadonejob1)
From HT Brunch, September 9, 2018
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
First Published: Sep 08, 2018 20:24 IST