Fashion icon Iris Apfel on this week's Watch, Tap, Follow

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
What to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

Jennifer Lopez sizzling the stage with her performances on hit songs like Waiting For Tonight at the 2018 Video Music Awards in New York City. Dance inspiration at its best!

Tap

Fashion icon Iris Apfel’s quirky style and absolutely nonchalant feed is a delight. Her vibe (@iris.apfel) will give you the energy to be your own person.

Follow

All kinds of hilarious memes and facepalm worthy content that even you can contribute to on You Had One Job! (@_youhadonejob1)

From HT Brunch, September 9, 2018

First Published: Sep 08, 2018

