Five Instagram handles to follow for gentle self-care reminders

1. Sisterhood special- @recipesforselflove

Followers: 251k

Talks about: Forgiving oneself

Artist Alison Rachel’s illustrations feature a combination of girls, plants and text. Her page has a sense of self-acceptance and sisterhood (not just the cis-ter’hood) that it embodies.

2. Colour blast- @janellesilver

Followers: 14.4k

Talks about: Practising gratitude

Janelle Silver’s work is a burst of colour and honesty. Each illustration will feel like a warm hug! She also often shares anecdotes from her own mental health journey, which can be quite reassuring.

3. Tools of happiness- @journey_to_wellness_

Followers: 42.5k

Talks about: Showing sunshine over self-doubt

This Insta account is not only a lovely stop for the endearing illustrative style, but also for the multiple tools that are discussed that can act as helpful resources.

4. Affirmation art- @frizzkidart

Followers: 32k

Talks about: Unbottling all emotions

Hana’s work is life-affirming. From creating affirmations to talking about feminism, vulnerability and trauma, her work traverses themes and will be a reassuring place to stop by, especially on a bad day.

5. All about love- @bymariandrew

Followers: 933k

Talks about: Listening to your mind

Mari Andrew’s work features a distinctive handwriting and addresses themes like love, friendship, grief and heartbreak. All in all a real yet warm perspective.

