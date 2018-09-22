Five Instagram handles to follow for gentle self-care reminders
1. Sisterhood special- @recipesforselflove
Followers: 251k
Talks about: Forgiving oneself
Artist Alison Rachel’s illustrations feature a combination of girls, plants and text. Her page has a sense of self-acceptance and sisterhood (not just the cis-ter’hood) that it embodies.
2. Colour blast- @janellesilver
Followers: 14.4k
Talks about: Practising gratitude
Janelle Silver’s work is a burst of colour and honesty. Each illustration will feel like a warm hug! She also often shares anecdotes from her own mental health journey, which can be quite reassuring.
3. Tools of happiness- @journey_to_wellness_
Followers: 42.5k
Talks about: Showing sunshine over self-doubt
This Insta account is not only a lovely stop for the endearing illustrative style, but also for the multiple tools that are discussed that can act as helpful resources.
4. Affirmation art- @frizzkidart
Followers: 32k
Talks about: Unbottling all emotions
Hana’s work is life-affirming. From creating affirmations to talking about feminism, vulnerability and trauma, her work traverses themes and will be a reassuring place to stop by, especially on a bad day.
5. All about love- @bymariandrew
Followers: 933k
Talks about: Listening to your mind
Mari Andrew’s work features a distinctive handwriting and addresses themes like love, friendship, grief and heartbreak. All in all a real yet warm perspective.
Sonaksha Iyengar is an illustrator, writer and artist who can be followed on @sonaksha on Instagram
From HT Brunch, September 23, 2018
