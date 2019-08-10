e-paper
Saturday, Aug 10, 2019

Hasan Minhaj to watch, minimalist style feed to tap

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Aug 10, 2019
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Here's what to watch, tap, follow this week
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week
         

Watch

Who could’ve thought Hasan Minhaj learned how to navigate the comedy scene from his high school speech and debate? Watch him spill the beans on W magazine’s latest video.

TAP  

Sona_jasmine LA and San Francisco-based bloggers’ minimalist style feed traversing from neutrals to pretty pastels is all the inspiration you need to curate your weekly wardrobe.

FOLLOW

@jonnysun

Canadian humorist Jonny Sun is eccentric, imaginative and takes a dig at how swiftly our language has evolved, all thanks to the Internet.

From HT Brunch, August 11, 2019

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 21:13 IST

