How to lose weight in winter

Winter is one of the best times to build immunity, stamina, strong bones and toned muscles. But, since it is cold, getting out to go and exercise is virtually impossible, this is when we tend to gain weight.

Here’s how to lose or at least maintain your weight in winter:

Freshly-prepared clear soups, sautéed vegetables and warm salads should be your dinners this season. They are light, and keep you warm.

If the mornings and evenings are too chilly, walk for 30 minutes in the afternoon. Added benefit: natural Vitamin D gained from sunlight.

Instead of hot chocolate or creamy coffee, drink green tea, tulsi ginger tea, a cinnamon infusion or any herbal infusion. This will bring down sugar and caffeine consumption and also improve your metabolism.

Hot Herbs For Weight Loss

Cinnamon: It helps improve metabolism and curbs cravings. Add 1/4th teaspoon to a cup of boiling water and sip this at least once a day.

Black pepper: It boosts metabolism and improves the absorption of nutrients. Sprinkle on fruits, salads or smoothies, or make a decoction with warm water.

Amalaki: This helps improve digestion, detoxifies the liver and metabolism. Drink as juice first thing in the morning.

Fenugreek: This is a powerhouse of essential vitamins and minerals and helps curb the appetite by enhancing satiety. Take as a decoction for best results.

Garlic: Garlic is an appetite suppressant that helps boost the metabolism. Take one or two garlic cloves with a glass of warm water in the morning.

Natural fibre: Natural fibre is good for intestinal flora and helps balance blood cholesterol. Find it in wholewheat dalia and oats porridge.

From HT Brunch, December 23, 2018

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 20:26 IST