Home / Brunch / HT Brunch Game Show: Which of these people will get dentures first?

HT Brunch Game Show: Which of these people will get dentures first?

A smoker, someone with a family history, or the one with the sweet tooth? Or you?

brunch Updated: Sep 20, 2020 07:38 IST
Karishma Kuenzang
Karishma Kuenzang
Hindustan Times
The expert Dr Sandesh Mayekar is dentist to the stars and picks the winner..or loser
Letisha Colaco, 28,Chef

Letisha smokes and rinses her mouth with lemon water
Why she may win: Letisha smokes three cigarettes a day, rinses her mouth with lemon water, and doesn’t use mouth wash

Why she may not: She brushes once a day. If she eats something sweet, smelly or greasy, she brushes again. She doesn’t indulge in sweets, avoids aerated drinks and drinks a lot of water, instead. Letisha visits the dentist twice a year. She has had two root canals, but is otherwise tooth-ailment free.

Rajvi Chheda, 25, PR professional

Rajvi has a family history of dental issues
Why she may win: Her maternal side of the family has weak gums. Rajvi’s grandmother, mother, brother have had severe cavity issues. Rajvi too is prone to inflamed/ infection-prone gums as they are sensitive.

Why she may not: A non-smoker, Rajvi brushes twice a day and flosses after every meal. Though she doesn’t use mouthwash, she has recently started oil-pulling with coconut oil, an ancient Ayurvedic technique. She visits the dentist once a year.

Varun Kalra, 27, Marketing professional

Varun indulges in something sweet after every meal
Why he may win: He’s a staunch believer in the fact that there’s always room for desserts. A tiny piece will suffice and it could be a healthy option too – taste is the priority.

Why he may not: A non-smoker, Varun visits the dentist once in a month or two. His family has had a great dental history and he is the first person in his immediate family to get a root canal. He brushes twice a day, besides using an antibacterial mouthwash at night. He flosses twice a day.

And the winner (or loser) is…Letisha Colaco

“The fact that she smokes is bad enough,” says Dr Sandesh Mayekar, dentist to Bollywood’s biggest stars. “Smoking also makes the mouth dry and the lemon water, in fact, makes it worse. It is acidic and it removes the enamel of the teeth.” Then, he offers you some gallant advice on how to hold your toothbrush! “Simply hold it like you would a pen, and brush over every area twice,” he says. “Also remember: your family dental health history does not matter as long as you maintain your teeth!”

From HT Brunch, September 21, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

Task force reviews plan to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meet with chief ministers on Sept 23
Mercury rises in north as monsoon loses steam
MJ Akbar Defamation case: Priya Ramani seeks acquittal
Heritage receives a blow at Chhota Imambada gate in Lucknow
Homes burned as winds push California fire into desert floor
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
