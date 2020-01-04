Humour: Kuch meetha ho jaaye...version 2.0

brunch

Desserts tend to elicit primal reactions. My nose, for instance, scrunches up at the mere mention of butterscotch while the sight of cake batter reduces me to mush. Another interesting thing about confectionery treats is that they divide rather than unite. There are those for whom the chocolate fountain at a buffet is a culinary offering of unrivalled decadence while to others it’s a vulgar abomination lacking the charm and depth of, say, a crème brûlée. I think it’s time to pay this question of saccharine sensibility a bit more attention.

Going bananas over dessert

Time was when the “Kuch meetha ho jaaye?” suggestion offered just a few possibilities for its fulfilment. Growing up in the slapdash ’90s, heir to gulab jamun and black forest legacies, we kids had a clear favourite: the banana split. It featured the laterally sliced fruit in a special oval dish with typically three scoops of ice cream on the side. A sprinkling of nuts and squiggles of chocolate sauce made an impression on young minds that no Pollock painting can replace. In some august households, a few blobs of jelly lifted the whole production to unimaginable heights. This is what dessert bliss was like for us Tinkle-reading, He Man-watching, fake denim-wearing pre-teens.

Nothing rivalled the hold this mishmash of textures had over us like the homemade cake. When one’s Bandra friends invited you over for a birthday party, you knew it would be a special day even though you always ended up having to sing or tell a joke or dance for the gathering against your wishes – one of many humiliations meted out for losing at Passing the Parcel. That buttery, chocolatey, biscuity cake decorated with colourful Gems was a slice of heaven, smudging the chutney sandwiches and potato wafers on your overcrowded paper plate. No red velvet cake or blueberry tart can ever recreate that messy magic.

Sugar-coating reality

One of the many grievances I have against adulthood is that it develops one’s palate in such a way that renders most innocent culinary pleasures, well, not so innocent. Enter the dark chocolate fixation, with connoisseurs bragging about the percentage and provenance of cocoa in every bar. So where a simple bar of local chocolate would earlier suffice, we’re now lured by a variety of exalted sweets that test our gastronomic evolution with every purchase. Yes, sugar can’t be good for humans, I agree, and desserts called ‘Death by Chocolate’ do not help the cause. But there’s also a case to be made for moderate consumption. How lethal can two bites of a freshly-baked oatmeal cookie really be? Does a long life count for much if it’s without the assistance of gajar ka halwa? And is it even Christmas if it’s not sanctified by divine pudding? Points to ponder while you mindfully relish your sugarless artisanal cheesecake handcrafted between dawn and noon during the winter equinox.

To completely deny oneself sugar – yes, that sweet dictator that turns one into its hapless slave – is to alter one’s social life to an unrecognisable extent. The enlightened among you must mock my heathen ways, but I’ll have you know that I pick the brown sugar over its white variant whenever they appear together on a tea table. That ought to earn me a few points on the Prudent and Pious scale.

Custardy battles

Which brings me to the queen of all desserts, IMHO. Does anyone else lament the fall from grace of that perfectly satisfying and wholesome “sweet dish”: the fruit custard. I already hear rumblings from the caramel custard camp. (I’ve been part of many such bitter custardy battles.) Apart from the ghee-soaked Gujarati thali establishments, which self-respecting restaurants still peddle this thing of beauty and joy?

Still, there are pockets of pleasure everywhere. Winter brings with it the Bengali nolen gurer rasgulla and its baked variant – both brazenly flouting all laws of dietary decorum. The early morning malaiyo in Benares is a taste to sell one’s soul for. And as winter and spring morph into their fiery cousin, summer, aamras once again intoxicates us into believing it’s a beautiful life. Meanwhile, I pay the rent for being a grown-up by serving myself a morning bowl of muesli, perked up by a few pieces of banana and just a dribble of honey. Somewhere in a parallel universe ruled by nine-year-olds, I’m indulging my banana-split fetish with not a care for calories or criticism. And none of the three flavours of ice cream is butterscotch.

