“I’d love to do playback singing for Ranveer Singh,” says Javed Ali

One song that’s in your head right now...?

Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe Jaise Katariyaa featuring Kishore Kumar from the movie Half Ticket (1962).

What’s the most important lesson you’ve learnt from life?

That you should not be overly practical and listen to your heart as well, at times.

Who is the one Bollywood actor you really want to do playback for and haven’t yet?

I’d love to do playback singing for Ranveer Singh. I really like his energy and lively personality.

What’s the most challenging part about singing in different regional languages?

To get the accent and expression right.

Facts Date of birth: July 5

Sun Sign: Cancer

Place of birth: Delhi

School/college: Ramjas School, Delhi

First break: When I sang Chori Chori Aankh Ladi in Govinda-starrer Beti No. 1 (2000)

High point of your life: When my son was born in 2017

Low point of your life: Losing my dad the same year

If you were to change your Twitter bio, what would it read?

Javed Ali Forever.

What’s your favourite selfie moment?

When I’m all dressed up, with hair and make-up in place and about to leave for an event. Also, when I’m having tons of fun with friends.

Javed’s favourites: Drink: Chikoo shake

Holiday destination: Switzerland

Dish: Mutton korma

Street food: Papri chaat

Movies: Sholay (1975) and Veerana (1988)

A song you wish you you’d have sung in recent times...?

Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, 2016), I feel it would suit my voice a lot.

Which fruit/vegetable do you resemble?

My face looks like an apple!

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 23:18 IST